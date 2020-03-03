🔥Climate change rivalling Brexit for most important issue facing UK over next 20 years, study shows🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Climate change is now rivalling Brexit as the top concern for people in the UK, a new study has found.

Some 23 per cent of people said it was the most important issue face the country in the next 20 years, compared to a quarter who put the UK’s divorce from the EU top.

It shows a marked shift on a previous survey in early June 2016, when climate change came in 13th place, with just 2 per cent naming it as the top problem.

The shift comes against a backdrop of extreme weather events in recent years, from flooding to 2018’s drought and heatwaves last year.

The survey was carried out by researchers from Cardiff University and Climate Outreach to see how attitudes are changing.

It came following UK-wide protests by Extinction Rebellion, climate school strikers led by Greta Thunberg, and declarations of a climate emergency.

The research found two-fifths of people (40 per cent) are now very or extremely worried about climate change.

That is double the 19 per cent who showed high levels of concern in 2016.

And the issue feels less distant to people than it did – with almost two-thirds (64 per cent) thinking that we are already feeling the effects of climate change.

This was up from two fifths in a survey in 2010.

Professor Nick Pidgeon, from Cardiff University’s School of Psychology, who led the project, said: “This is a remarkable shift in British public opinion – the biggest change we’ve seen in recent years.

“With climate policy entering a critical phase, as the UK prepares to host the UN climate summit – and as many areas seek to recover from winter flooding – these survey results provide strong evidence of a shift in perceptions among the British public towards greater concern for climate risks and their impacts.

“Many people are beginning to worry and care enough to demand wide-ranging action from government on the climate crisis.”

Storms and flooding were seen as the highest risks for the UK, while concern over heatwaves has surged.

There was also strong support for measures that help the UK adapt to climate change, such as spending public money on flood defences.

The Government’s recent commitment to cut emission to net zero by 2050, which became law last year, is supported by three-quarters (76 per cent) of those questioned for the survey and only opposed by 6 per cent.

There is the same level of support for the international Paris Agreement on tackling climate change, while two-thirds of people (66 per cent) backed economic penalties for countries which refuse to be part of the deal.