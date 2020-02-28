Each day during the season, our award-winning baseball writers will be presenting exclusive commentary, articles and insights, just for our subscribers. To get access to this, a faster browsing experience and the rest of our content, you’ll need to log in or subscribe.

Cleanup Quandary: Ozuna, Cardinals bet on bigger, better production — just not with each other

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna fields a ball during spring training at CoolToday Park on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in North Port. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Curtis Compton

NORTH PORT, Fla. — When the Atlanta Braves’ new cleanup hitter came to the plate Thursday afternoon, he leaned in for a hug from the Cardinals’ catcher and the Cardinals pitcher purposefully avoided making eye contact. That could wait until he got the guy out, then Jack Flaherty would give him a grin.Such warmth for an opponent was to be expected because the burly stance at the plate, the neon-green sleeve, the buggy-whip swing, and the name — O-Z-U-N-A — stretched across the broad shoulders were so familiar.Which for the past two years was the point.No player in the majors had close to as many at-bats in the cleanup spot the past two seasons as Marcell Ozuna did for the Cardinals. He was the two-time All-Star who was supposed to bring middle-order intimidation, protection for the No. 3 hitter, and a notoriety other teams could not ignore. He was name-brand brawn. And yet the Cardinals opted not to re-sign him — even when he circled back, willing to accept a one-year deal, he said. They believe they can replace Ozuna with a cast of candidates, because what’s in a name? Reputation is only worth its weight in production.“I could understand how that would when you have a known commodity that you have to game plan for,” manager Mike Shildt said. “There’s something to be said for that, for somebody who has historically produced in that role that you know you have to be careful with. They have historically shown the ability to do damage. I could see, yes, that name recognition has some influence and impact. But somewhere along the line someone has to get the opportunity to create a name.”The Cardinals are looking toward Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas, prospect Dylan Carlson, and a few others to replace Ozuna in left field, and O’Neill is one of several being considered for the cleanup role. With his early burst of RBIs this spring and resolute situational hitting, shortstop Paul DeJong has asserted himself as a leading candidate.In the Braves’ clubhouse early Thursday morning, before a 3-1 win against the Cardinals at CoolToday Park, Ozuna said in hindsight he would have answered the Cardinals’ cleanup question in mid-November. If he knew then what he knows now about his first crack at free agency, Ozuna said he would have accepted the Cardinals’ qualifying offer of one-year, $17.8 million. Months after rejecting it, Ozuna decided to bet on himself with a one-year, $18-million deal from Atlanta that sets him up for free agency without costing his next team a pesky draft pick. He said his agent went back to the Cardinals before he signed with Atlanta in January, and they had no interest in offering what they had to secure a draft pick. They had moved on, acquired other players, and valued the pick ahead of Ozuna.They told Ozuna’s representative what they’ve said publicly: They didn’t want to add payroll. Or, as Ozuna said, “No balance.”“I thought the Cardinals were going to offer something, but they didn’t do that after I rejected the qualifying offer,” said Ozuna, who steadfastly maintained a wish to return to St. Louis and approached them about an extension during the season. “If they offered a good offer, I would get it. But they didn’t do it. No, I’m not disappointed. I feel like they did not give me the opportunity, so I had to walk away. It’s business.”Once Josh Donaldson signed with Minnesota, Atlanta became more aggressive with its pursuit of Ozuna. The Braves were willing to talk multi-year deal with Ozuna, and Cincinnati made a long-term offer, too. Ozuna said neither reached the salary he sought, so he is making the same gamble that the Cardinals are — that he can get more from the cleanup spot, too.Acquired in December 2018 as part of Miami’s outfielder diaspora, Ozuna had just hit 37 homers, driven home 124 runs, posted a .924 OPS, and received MVP votes when he became a Cardinal. In the next two years, his numbers regressed to a .777 OPS. He had 29 homers and 89 RBIs this past season, falling shy of 30 and 100 because of a fractured hand in July. He finished with an .800 OPS — the numbers the Cardinals’ believe they have players who can outdo.So do the Braves.“We think he underperformed his batted-ball characteristics,” Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “Still a young man and has a chance to get back to where he was with Miami. We would take what he did with the Cardinals the past few years, but we think there’s a lot more in there. We think he’ll be even better than that.”Anthopoulos described Ozuna as a “top four” hitter for the Braves, and regardless of where he hits in that group he won’t have to “carry the load.” He’ll share the lineup with two MVP-level players in Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr., and Ozuna said he should “get a lot of action here.” They’re the names opponents cannot ignore.Ozuna just has to lend his.“You could look at it both ways, right? It’s a chicken and egg thing,” Anthopoulos said of what a name brings to cleanup. “Name recognition because you’ve earned it, and you’ve done it in the past. He has a name because he’s done good things. I understand the thought. But you’re paying for production at the end of the day.”Or, as Shildt said: “Your name is not going get any hits.”For a Cardinals’ offense that wheezed through the year, the cleanup spot had a .496 slugging percentage and a .830 OPS. Both ranked in the top half of the majors — something the offense as a whole did not — but they were inflated by Paul Goldschmidt’s 66 at-bat, seven-homer cameo at cleanup. In two years at cleanup for the Cardinals, Ozuna had a .774 OPS. Thirty two players in the majors had a better OPS in at least 250 plate appearances at cleanup. The Cardinals are counting on creating one who can.The name doesn’t have to be recognizable as long as the production is respected.“I think we’ve been intentional about the opportunities being there,” Shildt said, “for someone to make a name.”

