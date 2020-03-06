Clayton was once home to a thriving African American community

Terri Pruitt, at 58, is one of the younger members of First Baptist Church of Clayton. The church is now at 2800 North Union Boulevard in the city. Congregants moved there in the early 1960s as developers targeted church property for a high-rise apartment building. Church membership has declined markedly over the years.

Clayton’s civic and business leaders gathered in 1962 to celebrate construction of one of the municipality’s first office towers, the Pierre Laclede Building. By the end of the decade, Clayton would be considered not just the St. Louis County seat, but the region’s second downtown.

Gerard McKay, far left, with his siblings in Riverside, California. After leaving Clayton, the McKays found a home in California, enjoying both the climate and more accepting attitudes toward people of color.

The McKay family on the front porch of their home in 1956. They were long-time Clayton residents until redevelopment forced them to leave. At left, on the far right of the front row is Julius McKay. His wife Ida is in the center front row. Julius, Ida and their children moved to California

Aerial view of Clayton in 1955, before the age of office towers and high rise apartment buildings.

CLAYTON — Current St. Louis area residents may find it hard to believe but there was a time when Clayton had more African American residents than University City.In 1960, just 88 African Americans were living in University City among a population of more than 51,000, according to a study by the University of Missouri-St. Louis. By 1970, that number had grown to 9,000 and University City now has a reputation as one of the most diverse municipalities in the region.Clayton, by contrast, had as many as 1,000 black residents, among 15,000 residents in the 1950s and early 1960s. Many were members of working-class families with roots in Clayton dating at least to the 1870s.But by the 1960s, that community was gone. To a great degree that is why Clayton, though prosperous and progressive in so many ways, faces challenges and controversy around diversity and inclusion.Most of Clayton’s African American families lived in an area roughly bounded by what is now Forest Park Parkway on the south, the Ritz Carlton Hotel development on the east, Carondelet Avenue on the north, and Brentwood Boulevard on the west. Forest Park Parkway was once a railroad right-right-of-way and the enclave of African Americans, along with the all-black Crispus Attucks School and the all-black First Baptist Church of Clayton, were north of those tracks.A turning point came in 1948 when Famous-Barr opened a suburban store at Forsyth and Jackson Avenue. Encouraged by the store’s success, more retailers opened in Clayton, along with major businesses such as the Brown Shoe Co. In 1959, Clayton approved a master plan that carved out several hundred acres from the black residential area to add to its business district. This was part of a nationwide trend that also took place in other parts of St. Louis County. It was then called urban renewal. (Critics called it urban removal.)Planners thought it made sense to purchase the least expensive land available, contiguous to sites already used for commercial purposes. Those areas happened to be where black residents were living.It also happened to be the path of least resistance. Not one African American resident served on Clayton’s Board of Aldermen, nor did any hold a seat on the planning commission during the time that civic leaders, planners and developers targeted their modest homes for redevelopment.One of those growing up in the targeted area was the Rev. Doris Graham, now 81. “We lived on a street called Bonhomme (pronounced Bonum), but we called it Bonhomie,” she recalled wistfully for Emma Riley, who produced a documentary about Clayton called “Displaced and Erased.” “We all knew each other and watched out for each other. It was such a happy time for me.”Also growing up in the neighborhood was Gerard McKay, one of Julius and Ida McKay’s seven children. Ida’s family had been living in Clayton at least since 1900 when her grandmother, Mary Breckenridge Ellis, lived there. Gerard can remember having cousins, aunts and uncles living in homes close by.The McKays lived for many years on a quarter of an acre just off Hanley Road. The home was set back from the street with a terraced lawn dotted with apple and plum trees. Over the years, Julius, who made his living as a truck driver, added on to his one-bedroom frame home bit by bit. With the help of his brothers and friends, he installed plumbing for an indoor bathroom, dug out a basement, and added a dining room and a second story with two bedrooms for his growing family. He added a smokehouse, barbecue pit and picnic area, as well.By then — the mid-to-late 1950s — Gerard could almost literally see the handwriting on the wall: the signs posted on cyclone fencing naming the contractors doing the razing, excavating and new construction.“People were moving out, their homes were being demolished,” McKay recalled. “For a while there would be a vacant lot, then a commercial building would be built in its place. My parents didn’t give us details, but we just sort of thought, ‘Okay, we’re going to have to be moving. Where are we going to go?’”For the McKays it would be California, though Gerard remembered his parents looking at other Clayton homes nearby. He surmised they either couldn’t afford them or were not allowed to buy them, given the segregation and redlining practices at the time.“The choice was something forced upon us,” he said. “It isn’t like we could say, ‘Let’s go to the city council and vote, and let’s be a part of the political process that designates our area as commercial. Oh, and then we’ll take advantage of it, and be able to get higher prices.’ There wasn’t any choice.”Donna Rogers-Beard, an educator and historian who has written and lectured on the African American experience in Clayton, agreed. “The community was slowly suffocated and snuffed out,” she said.Rogers-Beard, who taught in the Clayton District for many years, noted that the children who departed with their parents and grandparents missed out on the best public school education the region had to offer, just as it was becoming available to them.With the Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954, African American children were getting a chance to attend schools with whites. Unlike his older siblings, Gerard was able to attend Maryland School and could walk there, as it was just a few blocks away. In terms of facilities, this was a major step up from Attucks School, essentially a two-room schoolhouse where the younger African American students were taught on the first floor, and the older students on the second story.Longtime Clayton residents, like Alex Berger, who attended grade school in the mid to late 1950s remember attending school with a few black children, but not finding very many of them when it came time for high school graduation in the 1960s. By then, African American residents had been uprooted.And so, too, their church. First Baptist Church of Clayton had sat for more than 70 years at the corner of Bonhomme and Brentwood Boulevard, just across the street from Shaw Park. The Rev. Willis Louis Rhodes served as pastor for more than half a century. Under his leadership, the church grew from 60 parishioners in 1907 to more than 600 by 1955, according to a story in the Post-Dispatch at the time. Seven years later, developers bought the church property and built a high rise.“With great pride we announce that we are now ready for occupancy in the magnificent Barclay House in Clayton,” the owners declared in a Post-Dispatch advertisement. “Magnificent because we have combined some of the architectural features of Florida, California, the Lake Shore Gold Coast of Chicago and New York’s Fifth Avenue into one exciting new building.”The advertisement extolled the 17-story Barclay House as a place of “comfort and luxury for the discriminating few.”The church relocated to 2801 North Union Boulevard, which at the time was a solid working class neighborhood, but soon fell on hard times. A visit to the church one recent Sunday found about 30 of the faithful in a sanctuary in some disrepair. Terri Pruitt, stepped outside to greet a visitor and spoke of how the church now has a congregation of just 50 members. “Yes, we have seen better days,” Pruitt said. “There are a lot repairs we need to do. We keep it going by the grace of God.”Pruitt, 58, is among the youngest of the congregants. Pruitt noted that another church down the street had recently shuttered. As for Clayton Baptist: “It’s touch and go. A church without young people is a dying church,” she said.Still she added, “We remain hopeful and optimistic,” as the church is now searching for a new pastor, who will be expected to inspire more worshippers to join. “We are not going to let this church die.”With its home values increasing and tax base expanding, Clayton could afford to invest even more in its schools and other amenities, such as a swimming pool and fitness center. It became home to excellent restaurants and Fortune 500 companies, while retaining a small town feel with safe and lovely neighborhoods.But the prosperity has taken its toll on diversity and created tension. Few African American families can afford to buy into Clayton. Some African Americans who do live in the municipality and others who visit have complained that they feel like they are being watched. At times residents have called the police, leading to accusations of racial profiling.Clayton called in a team of consultants to examine the problem. They spent several months conducting interviews and concluded: “Based on both sworn officer and civilian narratives of these calls, any person of color regardless of time of day, clothing or conduct risks being stopped by the police and questioned as to their place of residency, purpose for being in a particular neighborhood, and/or required to show a state or federally issued form of identification. Of those interviewed, 68 percent held the impression that there was a bias in the Clayton community towards person of color and/or ethnic minorities.”The consultants recommended that Clayton “conduct a thorough audit” of how the dispatching center that handles suspicious person calls evaluates them and whether they merit the dispatch of an officer.The consultants did not address whether anything can be done to increase the number of African Americans living in Clayton. The city now has a Community Equity Commission that will consider such issues. It will hold its first meeting at 5: 30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.Richard H. Weiss, a former Post-Dispatch reporter and editor, is founder and executive editor of Before Ferguson Beyond Ferguson, a non-profit racial equity storytelling project. More stories on this subject and an opportunity to receive them in PDF or booklet form are available at beforefergusonbeyondferguson.com. Weiss can be reached at weisswrite@gmail.com.

