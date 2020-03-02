Clayton investment firm quietly managing $380 billion

CLAYTON — A local investment firm is quietly adding clients, expanding its recruitment efforts and rapidly increasing its managed assets.The Clayton-based firm, NISA Investment Advisors, manages $380 billion, all told. Its clients include some of the country’s largest institutional investors. And it’s growing steadily: Between 2017 and 2018, it rose to 50th place from 57th in the rankings of the largest money managers in the U.S., according to the industry publication Pensions & Investments.And between December 2018 and December 2019 it increased its managed assets by more than $61 billion.NISA chairman and CEO Jess Yawitz is a former faculty member of Washington University’s Olin School of Business. He went on to spend almost five years at Goldman, Sachs & Co.Yawitz left his job at Goldman Sachs in the second week of January 1990 for a Milwaukee-based investment management firm.“These are things that a person doesn’t forget,” he said on a recent afternoon in NISA’s 17th-floor conference room in downtown Clayton.It was a small firm with a straightforward name: National Investment Services of America. Over the course of four years, Yawitz and his team worked out a plan for a new ownership group for the firm. They reincorporated in 1994 as NISA.When the firm started managing assets in April 1994, it had 20 people, a few based in St. Louis but most in Milwaukee. As time went on, Milwaukee employees kept transferring to St. Louis, and eventually the firm stopped renewing the lease for the Wisconsin office.“The business model was: Don’t try to be all things to all people,” Yawitz said. “I don’t think we ever wrote it down.”He said he saw other firms adding four or five new product offerings a year, and shutting down whichever ones weren’t profitable.“So whatever the opposite of that would be, that’s how we run the firm,” Yawitz said.In 1994, NISA managed $3.9 billion in assets. It now manages $225 billion in bonds and other tangible assets, plus $155 billion in options, futures and other hedging strategies. It has become the country’s largest manager of options and other overlay assets, according to 2018 data published by P&I.And though its managed assets have multiplied nearly a hundred times over, its client list has only 212 names, up from 41 in 1994.Yawitz is proud of the fact that the firm has remained 100% employee-owned, even though others in the investment banking community told him it would become impossible as NISA grew larger.“There’s nothing more compelling, if you want to motivate somebody to do something, than telling them it’s impossible,” Yawitz said.The firm had nearly 300 employees at the end of 2019, and recruitment has become a year-round effort.NISA has a high employee retention rate, Yawitz said.The firm has increasingly expanded its recruiting radius — the net needs to be thrown wider and wider all the time, Yawitz said.NISA also launched an internship program, to help train and funnel talent into its ranks. Last summer, Yawitz said the firm hired more than half of its intern class.“In New York … the good news is you can always hire folks, but so can your competitors,” said David Eichhorn, the firm’s president and head of investment strategies. “What you have is this constant tension of turnover for just maybe an extra few dollars.”Over time, NISA has been asked again and again about whether it will open a New York office. Eichhorn said he can’t say “never,” but does not expect that to happen.“We really do love St. Louis,” Eichhorn said. “It’s imperfect and we have a lot of work to do to make St. Louis better — like every city — but it has a lot of great attributes, and certainly quality of life.”

