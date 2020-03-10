Clayton Community Equity Commission begins its work on race

CLAYTON — The Community Equity Commission held its inaugural meeting Monday with members declaring their determination to address thorny issues around race that have surfaced in the community in recent years.The commission is made up of seven voting members from Clayton’s three wards, along with ex-officio representatives from the the Board of Aldermen, the Clayton School District, Washington University and a member of the clergy involved in racial equity issues. The voting members include five whites, one African American, and an Asian American.Mayor Michelle Harris opened the meeting stating the city’s desire to forthrightly address racial equity issues that have surfaced in the community. These have included an incident in the summer of 2018 in which 10 Washington University students were stopped and questioned by police after they left an IHOP. Though the students were quickly cleared, some considered the event an example of racial profiling. That led to protests and national news coverage. A team of consultants hired by the city issued a report that police officers acted appropriately under the circumstances. In a later study, the consultants said the city needed to assure equitable treatment for residents and those who visit the community.Mayor Harris said that even before the IHOP incident, city officials were talking about creating a commission that would address racial inequities.“When Ferguson happened, the whole region became aware of the stark disparities that were astonishing, shocking and dismaying,” she said. Harris said she hoped that the commission’s work could set an example for the region and demonstrate how local governments can effectively change policies to create more inclusive communities.About 20 residents attended the meeting, but among them was just one, African American, Inga Miller, a real estate agent who bought a condominum in the Moorlands neighborhood three years ago.Miller said she and her husband made the move so their two daughters could attend Clayton schools, considered among the best in the region. They love their neighborhood and their neighbors, Miller said.Still, Miller said, Clayton has some work to do. Miller said her husband had been stopped and questioned by police as he drove through the Moorlands. He also feels that he cannot dress in a hoodie and walk in his neighborhood for fear that he might be stopped and questioned. “This is how it is and we all need to work on it,” she said.In her opening remarks, Harris noted the commission was formed to address a wide array of issues, including bias around gender and sexual orientation.During the public comment period some pushed back, urging the commission to give their full attention to race.Lily Raymond, a Clayton School Board member, said: “If we don’t make racial equity a focus, we are missing something important.”

