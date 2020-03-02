🔥Claudio Bravo set for Man City summer exit with Pep Guardiola to promote from within🔥

Claudio Bravo is set to be released by Manchester City – despite his Wembley heroics.

The Chile international produced a wonder save late in Sunday’s Carabao Cup triumph against Aston Villa to secure Pep Guardiola his sixth major trophy in English football.

But it is understood there are no plans to give him a new contract when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Instead, he has been offered the chance to join City’s sister club New York City FC in MLS.

Bravo is weighing up his options before making a decision, but knows he is set to take a significant hit on his salary after earning around £120,000-a-week at the Etihad.

The 36-year-old won his third straight League Cup in four years at City, but has largely endured a miserable time since his move from Barcelona in 2016.

An error-prone first campaign saw him dropped and eventually replaced by Ederson.

He was then ruled out for the majority of last season with a ruptured Achilles.

But despite having to spend most of his time at City watching on from the sidelines Bravo has refused to walk away, with his family settled in Manchester.

He will have no choice but to look elsewhere in the summer, with Guardiola planning to promote Zack Steffen as back-up for Ederson, while Aro Muric will also potentially get a chance.

Guardiola hailed Bravo’s contribution on Sunday after he denied Bjorn Engels a late equaliser with a flying save.

He said: “He was involved in a lot of titles. He’s one of the most incredible professionals I’ve ever seen.

“Other players can learn from him and accept his position. He’s an extraordinary person. He will have success whatever he does in life.

“He played against Liverpool in Community Shield and Carabao Cup. Many titles he was involved in. I never doubted his quality as a keeper.”

Aleks Zinchenko added: “One year ago someone said we have to change the name of the cup. Not the Carabao Cup, we should say it is the Claudio Bravo Cup.

“He did it again for us. Thanks a lot to him.”