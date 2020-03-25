🔥ClassPass adds new feature to allow fitness studios to livestream classes via the app🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The fitness and wellness industry is being hit hard by the outbreak of coronavirus. On Friday Boris Johnson took the unprecedented decision to order all gyms to close in the UK, in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease.

It has forced many studios to rethink their offering, and a number have begun offering live workouts via apps like Instagram and Zoom.

Now ClassPass has announced a move to support the industry through the turbulence, by introducing a new feature which allows studios to livestream their classes through the ClassPass app and website. Until June 1, all proceeds will go directly to the studios and fitness instructors who are unable to host in-person classes due to Covid-19.

Reservations are now open for upcoming livestream classes on the app and ClassPass tells the Standard that so far, in London, Paola’s BodyBarre, East of Eden, Flex Chelsea, DAN’s and Exhale Fitness have all signed up to participate in the initiative, and it expects more to join. Prices of classes will vary.

ClassPass has also created a Partner Relief Fund, giving people an easy way to donate to their favourite studios directly through the app, and will match all studio contributions up to $1 million.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic has presented a challenge unlike any other that the health and wellness industry has seen. Almost 90% of our 30,000 gym, studio and wellness partners across 30 countries have indefinitely closed their physical locations. We need to act now to protect these businesses that keep our populations healthy and resilient,” said CEO Fritz Lanman.

ClassPass says it plans to add thousands of classes in the coming weeks and has made its existing library of more than 2,000 pre-recorded video and audio workouts free of charge for the timebeing too, you can find these digital workouts on the homepage of the app and site.

It is also offering to train studios on how to stream on the platform, while also helping studio owners apply for short term loans and government financial assistance.

ClassPass has launched a change.org petition demanding immediate financial assistance as well as rent, loan and tax relief for fitness businesses.

“The next few weeks are crucial for the health and wellness industry to survive,” Lanman added.