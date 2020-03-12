Classes move from campus to computers as Mizzou joins Wash. U, others in coronavirus response

1 of 4

A Washington University engineering student, who declined identification, removes his belongings from his dormitory to move back home to Ballwin on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A few other students on the South Danforth campus were doing the same as dorms were set to shutter Sunday from fear of the coronavirus. Students on spring break were told not to return to campus and to continue their classes online. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

A few students and staff pass ‘Ainsa 1’, a stainless steel sculpture by Jaume Plensa on Boles Plaza in front of the Knight Center as Washington University announced during spring break that it would close to in-person classes on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Students on spring break were told not to return to campus until April 30 and to continue their classes online. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Jim Golden takes a tank holding a pet leopard gecko from his daughter Lorey Golden, 19, as he helps move her from her Washington University dormitory back home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Lorey rescued the gecko for her suite mate, who lives in Massachusetts. A few other students on the South Danforth campus were doing the same as dorms were set to shutter Sunday from fear of the coronavirus. Students on spring break were told not to return to campus and to continue their classes online. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

A police officer rolls past Brookings Hall as Washington University announced during spring break that it would close to in-person classes on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Students on spring break were told not to return to campus until April 30 and to continue their classes online. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri-Columbia and Washington University joined a growing number of schools when they announced Wednesday that, in light of the coronavirus outbreak, they’re suspending in-person classes.Mizzou said its classes were suspended as of 5 p.m. Wednesday and that they would be conducted remotely through next week. The campus is on spring break the following week and the university said it expected to resume in-person classes March 30.Mizzou Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright said in a statement that all university-related nonessential international and domestic travel was suspended until April 12, and that nonessential university events were canceled until March 29, although “necessary small meetings” and athletic events would continue.The university, he said, would “continue to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.”Mizzou was far from alone: Lindenwood University in St. Charles and Belleville said on Wednesday it would go all-virtual through March 29, and canceled or postponed all campus events. Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville extended spring break through March 22; Carbondale said classes would be online after that, “until further notice.” Webster University in Webster Groves moved classes online; Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, asked students not to return after spring break ends Sunday.Washington University officials announced earlier in the day that they were suspending in-person classes until at least April 30, almost the end of the semester.In a message to students and staff, Washington University Chancellor Andrew Martin said the university also will extend spring break — which began this week — for an additional week, with class instruction resuming online March 23. Spring break also was extended for the medical campus; classes there will also go online until at least the end of April.The nearly 4,600 students who live in Washington University housing were asked not to return — even to collect personal items — through the remainder of the semester. Students in campus housing who had not left for spring break were asked to leave residence halls and university apartments by Sunday and return home. Campus housing would be “inaccessible” for the rest of the semester, school officials said.“We are aware that some students will be unable to return home due to extenuating personal circumstances,” Martin’s message said.The university later said it would accommodate students who could not leave the residence halls due to “extenuating circumstances.”The university’s campuses will remain open and faculty and staff were told to continue reporting to work as usual.Martin wrote that there haven’t been any coronavirus cases on campus but that the university has decided to “err on the side of caution” with the moves.Webster University also announced Wednesday that it will move classes online, though only through the week of April 3. Residential halls, the library and laboratories will remain open and food services will continue, President Julian Schuster wrote in a message to students and staff.There are no known cases of the virus among Webster students or staff, Schuster wrote. Faculty and other employees can continue to report to work.However, Webster University said it will cancel all events on its campus through April 5.A spokesman for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, situated on Webster University’s campus, said the move does not affect the theater.Webster has about 4,100 students enrolled at its Webster Groves campus and over 14,000 internationally. Its locations in China have been operating remotely since January, and other overseas sites will also move online for the next several weeks.Truman State University said that in-person classes will not be held the week of March 16, but encouraged students to continue with their coursework if possible.These moves follow announcements Tuesday that Maryville University will move its classes online for two weeks, while St. Louis University said it was suspending all in-person courses next week as faculty decide what to do next. Both universities are on spring break this week.The decisions follows similar actions nationally. Yale, UCLA and Stanford were among schools announcing plans this week to hold classes remotely.There has been one confirmed case of the coronavirus in Missouri — a woman from Ladue who returned last week from studying in Italy.

Superintendent Mark S. Penny, in a letter to parents, said the district was told of the test on Wednesday.