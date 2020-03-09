🔥Class review: The Signature at Flykick🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

When and where?

At the studio’s Euston Road location near Great Portland Street Tube station, running seven times a day, every day.

What’s the drill?

During this precisely 47-minute class, you begin with mat work before heading over to the bag. After the warm-up, you work each area of the body in 20-second intervals with a 10-second rest in between. Expect a vigorous routine of burpees, jump squats, push-ups and alternating lunges, rewarded by a much-needed stretch at the end of the round. Next up, you are given varying sequences of jabs, crosses, uppercuts and, best of all, kicks to complete for one- to two-minute rounds to test your cardio, endurance, and technique. But that’s not all. The killer plank finisher rounds off the class and sets you up for the day.

The skinny

Depending on how much effort you put in, you can burn up to 300-400 calories a session.

The social network

The long list of celebrity clientele includes Star Wars’s Daisy Ridley.

Instructor appeal

Anthony at 7.30am on a Wednesday brings all the motivation needed that early in the morning. He breaks down each round into manageable parts, reminding you that it is only a few seconds of pain for the ultimate reward. The smaller class format allows him to offer individual encouragement and tips to nail the boxing technique.

The sounds

A selection of old-school bangers and current chart-toppers are remixed to rev up the tempo and encourage you to work harder and faster. You’ll find yourself singing along to throwbacks from the likes of Adele, Bieber and Example.

Locker-room chat

The ground-level gym avoids that daunting feeling of having to trek up a steep staircase on your way out. It boasts a comfortable chill area with pillows everywhere. The changing rooms are fairly spacious (particularly the lockers themselves), with ample shower facilities, so there’s no need to queue. There are GHD straighteners and hairdryers, as well as Flykick’s own-brand products.

Tips for first-timers

Get there 10 minutes early for the briefing, don’t worry about bringing shoes, opt for the pre-wrapped wrist supports over the self-tie and bring your own reusable bottle and gloves if you have them.

The afterburn

You’ll most certainly feel it the next day but the double stretch session means that you won’t be out of action for long. You’ll be ready and raring to go again in no time.

From £12 per class, flykick.co.uk