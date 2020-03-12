The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

When and where

Sweat by BXR’s Marylebone studio, Mondays at 6pm.

What’s the drill?

This 45-minute class takes place on a cardio machine called the Versaclimber, a vertical machine that mimicks the motion of climbing. It’s the only studio in the UK to use it in a class. The instructor, Alex, brought the concept to London after finding the machine to be the perfect low-impact workout – just like spinning, it gets the heart rate up but goes easy on the joints. Plus it burns more calories. You climb to the beat of the music – Alex demonstrates on a machine at the front and mixes up sprints, super sprints, squats and long, medium and short steps on the pedals. There’s a warm down on the floor at the end.

The skinny

Really go for it and you can burn up to 800 calories in a 45 minute session. You’ll feel it in your quads and glutes immediately.

The social network

The Versaclimber has a cult following: regulars are an even mix of men and women and often come multiple times a week. Vogue editor Edward Enninful credits his recent weight loss to the class – he’s even booked it out for a private birthday party.

Instructor appeal

Alex, who brought the machine to BXR, often does the Monday class. The Versaclimber is his baby and his enthusiasm is infectious: you’ll want to sing along as you sweat through the climbs.

What to pack

Sweat towels are provided on each machine so just bring a bottle – there’s a holder to the right hand side of each climber.

The sounds

Alex’s beat-filled soundtrack is one of the most addictive in town – he sings along even when he’s losing his voice from all the shouting. You’ll feel euphoric.

Locker-room chat

Sweat by BXR’s basement Marylebone studio is a hit with the A-list thanks to its super-luxe feel: inside, there’s a cushioned chill-out zone with sofas, a giant flat screen TV and an in-house Joe and the Juice bar serving club sandwiches to vegan yoghurt bowls, plus shakes, juices and coffee. Locker room-wise, expect some of the sleekest in town: grand marble surfaces, gold taps and furnishings, “you are looking gorgeous today” on the mirrors. All the extras are provided from fluffy white towels to Malin + Goetz body wash, Sure deodorant dry shampoo and Ghd hairdryers.

Tips for first timers

Try to get a machine at the front so you can see the instructor and expect pins and needles on your first go – just step off the machine and shake your feet out if it doesn’t go away. This class is mostly regulars – Alex says members are evangelic about it after three goes – so he keeps an eye out for new members. It’s not as intimidating as it looks – the motion comes quickly.

The afterburn

You’ll leave dripping and ready to go again – the benefit of the Versaclimber is it gets your heart rate up but you’ll get your breath back almost immediately when you stop, Alex insists. He recommends pairing the workout with the studio’s 40-minute Strength & Conditioning class straight after – your legs will be tired but you’ll be fine to do weights. Prepare to hobble the next day.

From £25 per class, bxrlondon.com