Class 5 district basketball tournaments to feature size disparity

Parkway Central’s Jayla Kelly (54) blocks a shot from Kirkwood’s Natalie Bruns during the Class 5 District 4 girls championship basketball game on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Parkway Central High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Randy Kemp

Thanks to a rarity in classification breakdowns, the MSHSAA girls basketball tournaments in Classes 1 and 5 feature something this season that assistant executive director Kevin Garner hasn’t seen in his 15 years with the organization, he said.In both classes, there have been or will be three-team tournaments.“The way the system is set up, the (tournament makeup) is based upon the gender with the most schools, and that is the boys,” Garner said. “There are cases where we have to align teams where there are no girls teams to go along with (number of boys teams).”The events which are affected concerning local teams are the Class 5 District 4 tournament at St. Louis University High and the District 6 tournament at Parkway Central, which feature just a trio of girls teams. That because Metro Catholic schools with no corresponding girls teams fill the brackets, per the MSHSAA parameters. The movement of St. Joseph’s Academy to Class 4 also dropped the number of available girls teams competing in Class 5.Parkway Central girls coach Brian Guilfoyle, whose Colts will host Francis Howell North and Pattonville, sees the difficulty in the situation. Central (15-11) will next play the North/Pattonville winner in the title game at 8 p.m. Friday.“I’d rather play games closer together,” Guilfoyle said. “I think it’s a difficult thing to do because you have so many days off. We did play a game against Parkway North Thursday that did help us for the long haul but we didn’t anticipate that (layoff). We couldn’t really prevent that from happening.”As far as Guilfoyle is concerned, all he can do is deal with the here and now. That’s because things would get more interesting for the defending Class 5 state team should it advance to the sectional round.The Colts could play a team in Hazelwood Central (16-9) that will have played an extra round when the sectional game occurs while the Colts would have only played once between Feb. 27 and March 11.“That makes it tough,” Guilfoyle said. “You really do try and focus on the things that make your team better and more ready to play your game but, first playing a game at 8 p.m. (for the district title) – while I understand it with such a big boys tournament here – it does make it tough especially when you usually don’t play games at start times like that. These are just things we’ll have to try and deal with.”The event at SLUH poses its own set of problems, Kirkwood coach Monica Tritz said.The Pioneers (21-4, No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings), who last played Feb. 25 in a 45-39 win over Parkway Central, won’t play until 7 p.m. Thursday when the Pioneers will take on the winner of the Webster Groves/Nerinx Hall semifinal.Kirkwood lost to Nerinx and beat Webster while the other schools have a win and a loss against each other.“I think it’s ridiculous, I think there had to be a way to rezone the district or do something,” Tritz said. “I just don’t think it’s fair that you’ve got us, Nerinx and Webster in one district. I walked into the seeding meeting saying that we’ve all earned the No. 1 seed here. I guess it was our overall record that got us the No. 1.”There are 71 teams in Class 5. Of the 16 districts, there are two with three teams, five with four teams and nine with five.Garner said that a questionnaire has been sent out to member schools floating the possibility of breaking the link between schools with both boys and girls teams. Garner added that in Class 1, there are differing district sizes of three, five, six and nine teams based upon school size, gender-based schools and geography.The inherent problem there, he said, is that it could lead to teams form the same schools playing in different classes and having to worry about the logistics of separate district tournaments.“A lot of the programs (in the northern part of the state) have their boys and girls teams travel together, so there is some (resistance) in splitting the genders,” said Garner of doing differing district set-ups. “They often times share coaches between the boys and girls teams, which would make splitting up an issue. They are not likely to want to travel to two different districts.”

