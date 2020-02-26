Clancy calls out sexism on St. Louis County Council, Fitch says she’s stifling debate

CLAYTON — Democrats on the St. Louis County Council were victorious on 4-3 party-line votes on a variety of issues Tuesday, as partisan tensions flared within a legislative body seeing its long-held decorum in sharp decline.The Democratic chairwoman, Lisa Clancy, accused the three Republican council members of sexism for repeatedly interrupting her in the meeting. They said she was being undemocratic by limiting their comments and forcing through her liberal agenda.The meeting featured several instances of uncommonly sour exchanges between Clancy, D-5th District, the Maplewood progressive who leads an all-female Democratic council majority, and three male Republicans in the minority, who interjected repeatedly to argue that bills up for vote should be tabled for further discussion.The brightest flare-up came in the council’s 4-3 vote to approve legislation proposed by County Executive Sam Page in January barring domestic abusers from carrying concealed weapons.Council members typically make comments on bills to explain their vote. Council members Mark Harder, R-7th District, and Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, argued the legislation was unneeded because federal law already applies. Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, said while he supported the desire to keep people safe, he felt it violated the Second Amendment.Trakas spoke a second time, but Clancy would not recognize Fitch to speak again before her own comments, setting off the Republicans. Fitch interrupted her several times, and Trakas asked, “Why are you afraid of discussion?”Clancy said from the dais the issue had gotten plenty of discussion. “This has been on our agenda for over six weeks now. We have had a lot of opportunity for discussion. We did hold a committee (hearing) on this. For anyone who is questioning the legality of this, I suggest you look at Kansas City’s ordinance they passed last fall. They do a really good job …”Fitch cut her off: “Theirs is just as flawed as this.”She asked him to let her speak, and he apologized, but moments later he asked, “Are you done?”Clancy said after the meeting that it was “a lot of sexism. I’ve never seen any of my colleagues, no matter how passionate they are about an issue treat a male like that.”She said: “I thought it was despicable how I was treated. It was disappointing, and I expect more decorum from colleagues” regardless of their perspectives. “I think the public got to see on display today a lot of the things I consistently have to deal with behind the scenes, as well.”Fitch said after the meeting that sexism had nothing to do with it. The real problem was Clancy pushing through “very far left bills” with the council’s Democratic majority. He said the pushback from the right was a proportional response to extreme legislation that “just didn’t happen” under the council’s two previous leaders, Page and Trakas. “They weren’t introducing bills like this.”“Those of us who were opposed to the bill were just as offended at her ending the dialogue,” Fitch said. “We have to have robust discussion and if she wants to shut down the discussion, I guess she can do that, but it’s not the democracy I’m familiar with.”It wasn’t clear how the ordinance would help protect someone from a domestic abuser carrying a gun. Clancy said the U.S. government only prosecuted 418 cases between 2013 and 2017. Fitch said she was wrong.The U.S. attorney’s office in St. Louis didn’t immediately have statistics about how many charges it has issued against domestic abusers carrying guns. But violent crime supervisor Rodney H. Holmes said, “Our policy on those is if we get them and they are makeable cases, we prosecute them. … The only time we will turn down a case is if we have evidentiary problems and we can’t prove the elements we need to prove.”The council also voted 4-3 to advance to a final vote the county’s contribution to pay off bonds to finance a $210 million expansion of the America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. The city approved its end of the deal earlier this month. The Republicans complained that Clancy moved to advance the bill before scheduling a public hearing; Clancy said there was still time to discuss the bill in committee before a final vote.The council also voted 4-3 to execute a contract with Chiodini Architects to provide engineering services for a years-delayed renovation of Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park.Fitch, whose district includes the park, had pulled back the bill weeks ago saying he was concerned about a lack of response from the county parks director Tom Ott to his question about whether the firm had donated to Page’s political campaign.Page’s campaign has not logged on campaign finance reports any contribution from the firm — and no one has suggested there was one.Clancy put the item back on the agenda earlier this month and moved it through to a final 4-3 vote on Tuesday.“This bill was taken from him and put in your name,” Harder told Clancy. “He was stonewalled and now we’re taking this away from him.”Clancy responded that the renovations were needed, Fitch’s concern was unfounded and that because of concerns about pay-to-play schemes by Steve Stenger, county voters had approved a charter amendment prohibiting donations from any person or entity seeking a county contract extending from 90 days before contract bids are solicited to 90 days after the contract has been awarded.“Councilman Fitch indicated he wasn’t interested in moving forward on this issue, so I decided to,” Clancy said.

