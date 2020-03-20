🔥Clampdown for London with cinemas and pubs to be told to shut🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Pubs, restaurants, gyms, leisure centres and cinemas across London will be told to close in a massive ramping up of measures to slow the coronavirus surge.

Boris Johnson chaired an emergency meeting this morning to decide what will be the most drastic action yet to try to shield the capital’s NHS from being overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients.

Shops are not expected to be in the first wave of closure, but it is understood that non-essential stores could be included if they fail to stop customers handling items that could then pass on the virus.

The action will only apply to London for now because the capital has a much steeper curve in cases. It follows mounting concern that Londoners are still going out to socialise, work out and enjoy leisure centres

Health Secretary Matt Hancock this morning dramatically ramped up the national appeal for people to “stay at home” in order to save thousands of lives. He urged everyone to join the battle to get on top of the epidemic within three months or risk it dragging on and causing an even bigger death toll.

London Underground lockdown during Coronavirus

“If you stay at home, you are saving lives,” he told TalkRadio. “I know, of course, this is a more dangerous disease for older people but not exclusively, some young people get it too.”

His appeal to the younger generations to follow social distancing and self-isolation advice was not just to protect themselves, but also to avoid spreading the potentially fatal disease around their streets, communities and work places.

Despite the clear message for people to hugely reduce social contact, a significant number were still refusing to follow the advice to avoid pubs, restaurants, bars and other venues.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged people to ‘stay home to save lives’ (PA)

“Asking nicely isn’t working,” Wes Streeting, chairman of the London group of Labour MPs, told the Evening Standard. “The Government must now take more direct action by ordering their closure and providing income protection for the workers affected.”

Mayor Sadiq Khan met the Prime Minister yesterday to discuss the measures. Transport for London was set to announce more London Underground station closures on top of yesterday’s suspension of the Night Tube and the Waterloo & City line.

Mr Khan used mayoral question time to make an appeal to the capital to heed official advice not to go out and risk spreading the disease. “This advice is designed to save lives, and it’s absolutely vital that all Londoners strictly follow the advice,” he said. Tighter restrictions on London, where there are already believed to be tens of thousands of cases and more than 50 deaths, are set to be ordered shortly.

London Museums and Galleries closed during Coronavirus

Mr Hancock said people still needed to be able to go out to buy groceries and do essential work and made clear that he was prepared to order people to follow social distancing measures, if necessary.

“In the emergency Bill that’s in front of Parliament right now, we are taking the powers to be able to enforce these measures, so we can make it happen by law if we need to,” he said. “I’d rather not do that and the evidence so far is that the vast majority of people are following the advice, are doing what is sensible and right.”

With hundreds more confirmed cases expected to be announced today:

Letters were going out to 65,000 recently retired doctors and nurses asking them to return to work . “Your NHS needs you now,” said Mr Hancock. “It needs you like never before. Please respond to the call.”

Advice was also being sent to about 1.4 million people who are classed as particularly vulnerable, such as those undergoing chemotherapy, to set out specific action for them to take.

More vital protective equipment for NHS workers was being delivered to 150 hospitals, with others due to receive it within days.

Half a dozen manufacturers had already produced ventilator prototypes as part of a wartime-like effort to build thousands of the desperately needed machines.

Pupils were saying farewells on their last day of school for months, with education leaders calling for a “fair and accurate” grades system to replace cancelled exams. A list was published of key workers who can still send their children to school, including doctors, nurses, police, teachers, people working in food distribution, in the energy sector, and some broadcasters. Government minister John Glen tweeted: “For most children with parents not on the list who are staying home, it’s important that they are not mixing socially outside the home and spreading the virus but observing the same social distancing principles as adults.”

Defence chiefs put 20,000 troops on standby for a six-month campaign against the virus.

Supermarkets and other food stores were being asked to extend “silver hour” shopping to all key workers after a video of NHS critical care nurse Dawn Bilbrough who was seen in tears after finding empty shelves after a long shift caring for patients.

In London developments:

A grandfather has died after testing positive for coronavirus in King’s College Hospital, in Denmark Hill, south London. Len Mills, 87, is thought to be the 58th person to die in a London hospital from the virus.

The chief executive of King’s College hospital revealed his anger that staff were being banned from having coronavirus tests until the rest of the NHS was able to follow suit.

A London hospital doctor gave a vivid description of what it is like to suffer from Covid-19, which he said even in a mild form caused “days of banging headaches and feeling like death”.

Hammersmith hospital’s urgent treatment centre was forced to shut to all patients this morning because bosses said they did not have space to screen for the virus.

Analysis by the Standard of NHS England data found that there have been 57 coronavirus deaths in London hospitals. The largest number, eight, have been at Barts Health, which runs five east London hospitals.