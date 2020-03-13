CITY watchdogs joined forces to ban short-selling in top Spanish and Italian companies in an echo of the 2008 banking crash when similar curbs were imposed in the hope of propping up share prices.

The Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange responded to requests from market regulators in Spain and Italy to protect some of their biggest companies from raids by short-sellers — investors who bet on share price falls.

The list ranges from the countries’ biggest banks to the likes of Ferrari and Juventus Football Club. In the past month, Spain’s Ibex is down 34%, while Italy is down 37%. Both rose today, along with other markets. The move followed a meeting last night between Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, Andrew Bailey — who takes over from him on Monday — and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The ban reminded some of similar moves at the height of the global banking crisis. In September 2008, the then Financial Services Authority banned short-selling of 29 companies to protect them from the market. They included HBOS and Royal Bank of Scotland, both of which went bust anyway.

The Securities and Exchange Commission followed suit, taking what it called “emergency action” to prevent short-selling of 799 financial companies. The idea is that those with short positions are so squeezed that they have to cover their holdings and that markets stabilise. The FCA said: “We received a request from the Italian and Spanish authorities to assist with a short-selling ban in their markets where secondary trading may occur in London. In line with our normal practice, we are assisting those jurisdictions. UK markets continue to remain orderly. The FCA continues to monitor the situation.” That opens the possibility of the ban extending to UK shares.

Neil Wilson at Markets.com said: “When trouble strikes, policymakers like to fall back on old playbooks, like banning short-selling of shares. We see this occasionally when markets spasm and the recent rout fits the bill.” Today UK shares rallied. Every FTSE 100 stock was up at one point. The FTSE gained 216.06 points to 5453.54, despite another turbulent night in Asia. So-called circuit-breakers halted trading in India, Thailand and South Korea because markets were tumbling so quickly.

YOU MAY NOT BET AGAINST

⬤Fiat Chrysler ⬤Campari Group ⬤Generali ⬤Ferrari ⬤De’Longhi ⬤Piaggio ⬤Juventus Football Club (star player Cristiano Ronaldo, left) ⬤Lazio Football Club