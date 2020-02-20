City renews commitment to Legal Services for vacant property efforts

James Jackson, 76, trims the lawns of LRA property at 4435 and 4437 Garfield Avenue, located next door to his home on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Jackson’s home in The Ville was purchased by his family in 1946. “As long as I can remember this has been vacant,” said his grandson Travis Love, 25. “It destroys our property value”. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — The city has re-upped its commitment to a vacant property initiative at Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, promising $200,000 over the next four years.The St. Louis Development Corp. in February 2018 approved a $100,000 commitment to the nonprofit legal clinic as part of Mayor Lyda Krewson’s focus on addressing the city’s thousands of abandoned properties. That money helped fund the hiring of Peter Hoffman in April 2018. Hoffman led a similar vacant property legal effort in Kansas City — which provides $600,000 annually to a nonprofit legal clinic there for economic development and vacancy-fighting work — before coming here.Since then, Legal Services has brought on another attorney and hired a paralegal for the initiative and it’s working with four major law firms who are donating pro bono work. Hoffman said the initiative has helped 12 community and neighborhood associations and opened 50 cases on their behalf using nuisance laws to spur absentee owners to clean up properties or transfer them to responsible owners. The program also helps families clean up land titles and prepare them for proper transfer to their heirs.The SLDC board approved the new round of funding Thursday. “This has been a great partnership with Legal Services,” SLDC Director Otis Williams said.

