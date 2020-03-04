City panel picks same police body camera provider as St. Louis County

1 of 6

BodyWarn camera, made by Utility Associates Inc. Photo courtesy Utility Associates Inc.

BodyWarn camera, made by Utility Associates Inc. Photo courtesy Utility Associates Inc.

BodyWarn camera, made by Utility Associates Inc. Photo courtesy Utility Associates Inc.

BodyWarn camera, made by Utility Associates Inc.Handout photo.

BodyWarn camera, made by Utility Associates Inc. (Handout photo.)

BodyWarn camera, made by Utility Associates Inc. Handout photo.

ST. LOUIS — A city selection panel on Tuesday chose Decatur, Georgia-based Utility Associates to provide body cameras for city police officers.Charlene Deeken, deputy public safety director, said the firm was picked from three finalists. She said public safety and police officials will now negotiate a proposed contract with the company to submit to the city Board of Estimate and Apportionment.She said the cost is expected to be several million dollars over five years.The city police union also must sign off on any deployment of the company’s BodyWorn devices.St. Louis County has chosen the same company to outfit its police force with cameras.

Nathaniel Hendren, 30, pleaded guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, and apologized to the family of Katlyn Alix.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning and an 18-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Jibri Baker pleaded guilty Friday to murdering his son, Ayden Baker, on April 8, 2017, at home in the 4100 block of South Compton Avenue.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it’s an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.

One letter of support for Dr. Brij Vaid prompted St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to rebuke an assistant prosecutor.

Danayeous M. Macon, 18, of St. John, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death last week of Kameron J. Dorsey.

The 11-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of a St. Charles home. The newborn is in intensive care as a criminal case proceeds against three people.

Bennard Howard III was being held Wednesday in the St. Charles County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail.