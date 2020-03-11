🔥City of Angels star Theo James: 'I'm just not interested in big movies'🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

As movie-star-handsome in person as he is on screen — strong jaw, perfectly straight isosceles triangle of a nose and Jennifer Aniston tan (he is a quarter Greek) — Theo James is unpacking some essentials from a holdall when I arrive in his dressing room at the Garrick Theatre, including a “dorky towel” with a giant prawn on it, which he asks me to excuse.

This will be his base until September, when his six-month run in director Josie Rourke’s West End production of the musical City Of Angels comes to an end. The story of a writer unravelling as he tries to turn his book into a Hollywood screenplay — the screenplay takes on a life of its own on stage — won glowing reviews and an Olivier Award for its Donmar Warehouse run in 2014. James is Stone, the musical’s neo-noir private eye, in a knockout cast including musical theatre stars Hadley Fraser and Rosalie Craig, the American actress and singer Vanessa Williams and, in her West End debut, Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts.

James had no real plans to do a musical but fell in love with the script. Plus, as someone who spent a large chunk of his twenties and early thirties in the LA movie machine, including as Four in the big-budget Divergent trilogy opposite Shailene Woodley, he has his own perspective on how Hollywood can take a “pure and multi-levelled” story and box it up for a mass audience.

“[The musical] is all about the degradation of his original book to the lowest common denominator,” he says. “I’ve been personally aware of that, not only in friends’ work but in work I’ve done. There’s a push always to make something as broad as possible — they’re trying to make money, but the problem is the broader you make something, the less distilled the story… it becomes weak and a bit meaningless.”

Now 35, he feels differently about the work he wants to do. “I like LA and have a lot of friends there [as well as a home]. As a young person, when you first get offered big movies you think, ‘This is great,’ but the older and slightly wiser I am, the more I know that isn’t something I’m particularly interested in.”

James is fun company, candid and sweary. When I ask if the theatre has a coronavirus contingency plan he turns to me and deadpans: “No, but I hear you have it.” He grew up in High Wycombe, the youngest of five siblings, in a “gorgeous rundown” beamy house with a field behind it, geese and “many, many” guinea pigs. His mum worked for the NHS, and dad was a business consultant.

Later at university, worried his Home Counties background might sound a bit bland, he told a young director he was from Wembley. “I was thinking geographically it’s closest to High Wycombe? But then he said, ‘Oh I’m from Wembley too! What street?’ Oh God.” He rolls his eyes. After studying philosophy at Nottingham — where he caught the acting bug doing student plays at the Edinburgh Fringe — he trained at the Bristol Young Vic. This is also where he met his wife, the Irish actress Ruth Kearney. Did their eyes meet as they were huddled in leotards pretending to be mice? “Yeah!” he laughs. “Being frogs. We did all that animal shit.”

“She’s very sanguine, thoughtful and funny,” he says of Kearney. “It made sense pretty early on.” James quickly picked up acting projects after his training, first bit roles in Downton Abbey (remember the dashing Turkish minister’s son who dies in flagrante with Lady Mary?) and The Inbetweeners Movie, before moving to Hollywood to star in zombie movie Underworld Awakening.

Not many twentysomething men step into the temptation buffet of Tinseltown and emerge with their relationship intact. But James says the lifestyle of “sexy parties and free st” just threw what mattered to him into sharper relief. “It’s interesting being together this long because we have really navigated through the very beginnings of a career to lots of different percolations of it. That can be really hard at times, but also that [brings] certain strengths [to] a relationship which helps us being together long term,” he says. “Suddenly you’re in the public eye in a very strong way where people are interested in random pieces of your personal life — that can be very trying to anyone.”

He tells me that when he did Comic-Con in San Diego his two older brothers, who had flown over to see him before a boys’ trip to Vegas, were approached by a pair of female fans who claimed they were good friends of James. When James joined them later he assumed they were friends of his brothers. They ended up spending the whole day with the women, all three men too clueless, or too British, to ask “who the fthey were”.

When he’s not working he is “aggressively private”, refusing to join social media. “From the very, very beginning I just said it wasn’t something I was interested in doing,” he says.

He recently set his large fan base alight, and ruffled the feathers of Jane Austen purists, as Sidney Parker in the ITV adaptation of her unfinished novel Sanditon, which saw him emerge from the sea in the nude, a Mr Darcy moment for a post-Games of Thrones generation. “I didn’t think it was salacious for the sake of being salacious,” he says of the show, which won’t be returning for a second season despite several fan petitions.

Does he ever feel objectified? “Um,” he pauses. “I guess as a man I don’t think we have any leg to stand on. You know, it still is done and it has been done since the dawn of time for women so… we should be able to take it,” he laughs and checks himself. “If it exists we should be able to take it.”

Garrick Theatre, WC2 (0330 333 4811), booking to September 5

