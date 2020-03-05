🔥City of Angels at the Garrick Theatre: First-look photos of Theo James and Nicola Roberts in the West End show🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The first rehearsal pictures of City of Angels at the Garrick Theatre have been released.

Josie Rourke’s critically acclaimed production is back in the capital, just six years after it opened at the Donmar Warehouse.

The revival show – which opens for previews today – stars British actor Theo James and former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, as well as Vanessa Williams – who will be making her West End debut.

They will be joined on stage by Hadley Fraser, Rosalie Craig, Rebecca Trehearn and Jonathan Slinger, who will be reprising their roles.

The production is a love letter to Hollywood and film noir, following a crime novelist working to create a screenplay while his personal life is deteriorating.

Despite it being Williams’ first time on a London stage, the actress is no stranger to musical theatre. Her previous Broadway stage credits include Into The Woods, Sarafina! and Sondheim on Sondheim.

City of Angels won two Olivier Awards when it opened at the Donmar in 2014 – scooping Best Musical Revival and Best Lighting Design. This production will be Rourke’s first show since stepping down as artistic director of the theatre.

The 2014 creative team has reunited for the revival show. Stephen Mear is behind choreography, while Howard Harrison and Terry Jardine are the show’s lighting and sound designers. Video design is by Duncan McLean, while Alastair Coomer and Jacob Sparrow are responsible for casting.

The show’s score has been created by Cy Coleman and David Zippel.

City of Angels will run from March 5 at the Garrick Theatre until September.

