City closes public tennis, basketball courts and bars use of golf carts in Forest Park courses

A crew of golfers tee off at Hole 3 on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Forest Park golf course as a mother walks her children on the path along Skinker Boulevard. St. Louis parks have become heavily used as stay-at-home orders have been issued in the area due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

St. Louis City is further restricting use of park facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Sunday.The city is closing tennis, basketball, racquetball and handball, pickleball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22.

Golf carts are now prohibited at Probstein and Highlands golf courses in Forest Park, officials said. Instead, golfers will walk the courses and should follow social distancing guidelines.“Despite repeated warnings from medical experts to avoid large crowds and social gatherings, we continue to see and get reports of people coming into close contact with each other at our parks during recreational and athletic activities,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson in a press release.The restrictions come after the city closed public playgrounds on Friday.

Bikers, runners and walkers converge on Friday, March 27, 2020, along Skinker Boulevard path in Forest Park. St. Louis parks have become heavily used as stay-at-home orders have been issued in the area due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

A runner passes a crew of golfers about to tee off for Hole 3 on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Forest Park golf course along Skinker Boulevard. St. Louis parks have become heavily used as stay-at-home orders have been issued in the area due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

A group of men play a pick-up basketball game at the Beckett Playground courts in St. Louis on Friday, March 27, 2020. St. Louis City officials have closed playgrounds while a stay-at-home order remains in effect. From left to right, Derrick Lewis Jr., Terrez White, John B.(declines to give last name), and Andre Stanley. Photo by Colter Peterson, [email protected]

Police tape surrounds the play equipment at the Beckett Playground in St. Louis on Friday, March 27, 2020. St. Louis City officials have closed all playgrounds as long as the city’s stay-at-home order remains in effect. Photo by Colter Peterson, [email protected]

Police tape surrounds the play equipment at the Beckett Playground in St. Louis on Friday, March 27, 2020. St. Louis City officials have closed all playgrounds as long as the city’s stay-at-home order remains in effect. Photo by Colter Peterson, [email protected]

Sharron Elliot, right, and Richard Shaw embrace while sitting in front of the Emerson Grand Basin in Forest Park on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Forest Park was full of people enjoying the sunny weather when most other activities are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Colter Peterson, [email protected]

There is yellow caution tape surrounding the playground at Tilles Park in Ladue. The playground has been closed to children playing on the equipment, photographed Friday, March 27, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, [email protected]

A sign marking the closure of playground equipment stands on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Turtle Park in the Dogtown neighborhood. St. Louis officials, in an effort to discourage social gathering, have closed all playgrounds due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

