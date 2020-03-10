🔥City brokers boom as mayhem in markets triggers record trading🔥

CITY traders were basking in the fallout from the chaos of Black Monday as trading volumes soared, meaning higher commissions and the prospect of even better bonuses next year.

TP Icap chief executive Nicolas Breteau said yesterday, which saw shares across the globe fall in value by trillions, had been “spectacular”. TP’s traders are poised to move into one giant trading floor at 125 Bishopsgate, Royal Bank of Scotland’s old building, but at the moment are spread out with the energy and oil arm in Victoria.

Breteau said: “I have seen some big trading days in my life, but that was something else. The volumes were enormous.” He added: “The roaring of the brokers on the floor, you could hear it across Victoria.” Today the FTSE 100 bounced back somewhat, up 218.51 points at 6184.28, but volumes were still far higher than usual as investors raced to adjust positions. Breteau was talking as TP Icap reported profits, revenues and margins up in the year to December.

Sales rose from £1.76 million to £1.83 million. Profits went from £62 million to £93 million. Breteau said the three-year merger of the old Icap with Tullett Prebon is complete. If the oil price remains a major factor in trading this year, its flagship energy arm can expect to boom.

“Our brokers are working very long hours,” he said. “We have had record volumes.” Today Close Brothers also reported a strong half year, with business surging since the general election. In the half year to January profit slipped 8% to £124 million.

Chief executive Preben Prebensen said: “You have to remember how quiet things were in the UK economy leading up to the election. We are now moving into a different scenario.” That might be most obviously reflected in a recovery in trading at market-maker Winterflood, which made a profit of £10.6 million, up by 14%. Prebensen insisted it would be wrong to assume this was due to retail punters buying into the market just before yesterday’s crash.

He said February 29 was the highest day of trading volumes Winterflood has ever had. Prebensen said falls in the market were often “new entry points for retail investors”. “I am very confident in the business model, and the expertise of our people. I can’t predict whether what we have now is a V-shape downturn or a U-shape, but I am comfortable we will navigate this as always.”

ICAP TRADERS POCKET £325K

THE average TP Icap broker brought in commission to the firm of £620,000, up from £604,000 a year ago. Of that, the average TP Icap trader took home around £325,000. As a percentage of revenue, broker pay went from 52.2% to 53.1%, suggesting talk of a clampdown on City pay is either misguided or wishful thinking. The position at TP Icap is likely to be repeated across town, a potential source of political and public tension if markets keep plummeting but bankers still enjoy pay rises.