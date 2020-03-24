🔥Citing no evidence, Trump claims coronavirus restrictions could lead to fatalities🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that coronavirus restrictions, which have shut down businesses in many places across the country, could themselves lead to fatalities.

“We have to get our country back to work. Our country wants to be back at work,” the president said on Fox News Channel. “This cure is worse than the problem. Again, people, many people – in my opinion more people – are going to die if we allow this to continue. We have to go back to work. Our people want to go back to work.”

The president did not indicate what evidence he had to support the assertion.

