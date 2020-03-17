🔥Cindy Crawford's model son Presley Gerber shows off yet another new face tattoo🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Supermodel Cindy Crawford’s aspiring model son Presley Gerber has gotten yet another face tattoo – and he’s showing it off on Instagram.

Gerber displayed his sick tat on the social media platform in a black and white selfie with the caption “Colorblind.” And his followers were not impressed. One wrote, Please, stop inking your handsome face. Listen to the people who love you most…your parents!” while another wrote, “Go to Africa, live there for a year without money…then maybe you will start to appreciate what you have.”

Yet another simply read, “Rich mommy boy wants so bad to be gangsta.” His father is said to be worth more than $300 million after selling tequila brand Casamigos.

His celebrity pals have yet to offer words of encouragement.

At the moment, Gerber only has three pictures on his feed, where he has 45,000 followers. He posted the new selfie and two more dramatic pictures of a house and his shoes.

His latest tat, which joins the “Misunderstood” inked across his cheek, is the symbol for the LA Dodgers. It looks very similar to rapper The Game’s LA Dodgers face tat.

Gerber, 20, is quite proud of his shocking ink. He previously defended his new look in a lengthy Instagram post as well as an Instagram Live, writing, “A lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s day in age but I get a little face tattoo and now people to love hate me.”

He’s not the only celebrity to permanently ink his money maker. Justin Bieber, Amber Rose, Aaron Carter, Post Malone and more all have face tattoos.