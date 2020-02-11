🔥Cindy Crawford's model son Presley Gerber defends his new 'Misunderstood' face tattoo on Instagram Live🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

It’s likely that supermodel Cindy Crawford won’t be pleased with the stunt her son Presley Gerber pulled over the weekend.

The 20-year-old model shared a video to Instagram of him getting his cheek tattooed by celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy, who also gave Justin Bieber his face tat.

Gerber, who has modeled for Superdry and has appeared in GQ, Paper Magazine and New York Times Style in the past, adorned his face permanently with the word “Misunderstood.”

Gerber’s Instagram post also included a photo of himself posing with JonBoy, where the most-liked comments include, “The only thing misunderstood is that tattoo,” “What you trynna be, Leto’s Joker?’ and “Having all the money at your disposal is never a good thing in life.” His and model sister Kaia Gerber’s father is Rande Gerber, who is said to be worth $300 million after selling his and partner George Clooney’s Casamigos Tequila brand for $700 million in 2017.

JonBoy posted two shots on Gerber to his own Instagram, including a close-up of Gerber pointing to his tattoo with the caption “MISUNDERSTOOD” and another photo of the pair together captioned “Sorry mom.”

On Monday morning, Gerber did an Instagram Live to address the hate he was getting about his new body art, as many fans commented that they were concerned the new ink would ruin his chances at a successful modeling career.

The model started by saying, “If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing.”

He went on to explain that it was because of the haters that he felt misunderstood. “It says misunderstood, because that’s how I felt my entire life…Look at these f*cking haters out here. F*ck you if you don’t like it,” the model told his followers.

Presley Gerber with his family (Getty Images)

This isn’t Presley’s first tattoo in a hard to hide spot, as he has multiple neck tattoos and well as large tattoos on his hands. There’s no comment yet from his model mother, but one person did write, “Cindy is gonna be mad.”