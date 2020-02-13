🔥Cinderella live action remake: UK release date, cast, trailer and more🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Have we been here before? Yet another live action remake of Cinderella is set to be released next year.

Though it was only in 2015 Disney that launched a mega-budget remake of their 1950 classic Cinderella, featuring a stellar cast of the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett and Lily James, a new update on the classic tale is in the works.

Five years ago, the Kenneth Brannagh-directed film was a well received critical hit, and commercially it faired even better, taking $543m worldwide. But now Sony have decided to update the classic story and release an all-singing, all-dancing version, all thanks to James Corden.

That’s right – next year’s live action Cinderella is reportedly going to be a musical comedy based on an original idea by The Late Late Show host. Given Corden’s last live action project was Cats, we’re not expecting a fairytale ending. Nevertheless, with the film slated for release early next year, here’s everything you need to know about Cinderella.

When is Cinderella released in the UK?

The film is set to land in cinemas on February 5, 2021.

Who is in the cast?

Some big names have been announced for the film Camila Cabello in the title role of Cinderella and Idina Menzel as the Evil Stepmother.

In a genius bit of casting, Oscars red carpet star Billy Porter will play the Fairy Godmother and Missy Elliott has reportedly been cast as the Town Crier.

Other big names include Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Pierce Brosnan as the King and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert.

Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer have been cast as the evil stepsisters while James Corden, Romesh Ranganathan and John Mulaney have all been cast as mice or footmen.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet – and since the film is slated for a February 2021 release, we’re not expecting one for a while.

What do we know about the plot?

Details are scant on this too. Apart from it being based on Walt Disney’s classic musical animation of 1950, itself based Charles Perrault definitive 17th-century French text, we don’t have many clues.

What we do know is that it will be a re-imagining of the classic fairytale. Pitch Perfect director Kay Cannon is at the helm of the 2021 release, while Corden will be producing the film through his company Fulwell 73, alongside Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh. Corden also has a story credit, while Cabello is said to be working on the music.