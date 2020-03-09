🔥Cilaos Emery can make a splash in Champion Hurdle for Willie Mullins🔥

Cilaos Emery can give Willie Mullins a fifth success in the Champion Hurdle on the first day of the Festival meeting at Cheltenham tomorrow.

This looks a substandard renewal of the £450,000 showpiece, with no ­previous winners of the race in the line-up and each of the 17 runners has something to prove.

Cilaos Emery, quoted at around 6-1, was not even among the entries in ­January but he has the pace and class to gatecrash the party in style after being supplemented for the race.

The Champion Chase, on Wednesday, was his original target, but he lacks experience over fences and his owner and trainer had a change of heart after he fell at the first in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown last month.

A fortnight later, back over hurdles at Gowran, he confirmed his tumble had left no mark by winning with ease. The prizemoney scooped helped cover the £22,500 required to add him to the field.

(Getty)

Cilaos Emery would not be the first chaser to switch back and prove himself a champion hurdler, with dual winner Buveur D’Air being a recent example.

The eight-year-old has few miles on the clock and has won seven of his 10 races over two miles.

The official ratings put him firmly in the mix and the testing ground will hold no fears. In addition, Gold Cup-winning rider Paul Townend is unbeaten on two starts on him.

Epatante, the favourite, rates the ­principal danger after her impressive Christmas Hurdle success at Kempton. She is probably the only runner in the line-up open to more improvement but, on the downside, disappointed at the Festival last year when a short price.

Ballyandy likes the track and has been in the form of his life this season, so he has each-way claims at about 20-1.

It could be a sparkling day for Mullins and Townend because they are also fancied to be on the mark with Asterion Forlonge and Benie Des Dieux.

Mullins is the most successful trainer in the history of the Festival and brings a strong team over from Ireland again. (PA)

Asterion Forlonge is a strong-galloping grey who will take plenty of beating in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle if replicating the form he showed when scoring at Leopardstown last month.

Meanwhile, Benie Des Dieux arrives at the peak of her powers and would surely be chasing a third successive win in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle had she not fallen at the final flight 12 months ago. Honeysuckle and Stormy Ireland can chase her home.

The trainer-jockey combination also have prospects with the headstrong Cash Back in the Arkle Novices’ Chase, but preference is for Brewin’upastorm, who is unbeaten in two starts over fences and excels when fresh.

The Conditional has plenty going for him in the Ultima Handicap Chase, while the Gordon Elliott-trained Galvin should go close in the Northern Trust Company Novices’ Handicap Chase provided his jumping holds up.

Ravenhill, also trained by Elliott, looks primed for the National Hunt Chase. The Kerry National runner-up will not lack for stamina and he will also be fresher than most, having not run since November.