🔥Church of England suspends public worship over coronavirus🔥

LONDON (Reuters) – The Church of England said on Tuesday it would suspend public worship to slow the spread of the coronavirus, although churches would remain open for prayer if possible.

“Our life is going to be less characterised by attendance at church on Sunday, and more characterised by the prayer and service we offer each day,” the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, Justin Welby and John Sentamu, wrote in a letter to clergy.

PA Media said church weddings and funerals would continue.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden

