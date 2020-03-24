🔥Church of England closes churches to slow spread of coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Church of England has ordered all of its churches to close to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Archbishop of York John Sentamu – the two most senior clerics – told priests in a letter on Tuesday that they were bringing in the new measures to comply with the Government lockdown announced on Monday – which banned public gatherings of two or more people.

The church had previously ended most in-person services but churches remained open for private prayer and some community groups.

All church funerals and weddings have now been cancelled, as well as most baptisms.

All Church of England churches are to close (Getty Images)

The archbishops asked priests to be as creative as person with their livestreamed services – which they must now lead from home.

They said: “We are all having to get used to being the Church differently.

“It is not easy. However, our belonging to Christ has never been measured by the number of people in church on a Sunday morning (though we long for the day when this way of knowing Christ can return) but by the service we offer to others.

“Therefore, and despite these very harrowing restrictions, please do all that you can to minister to your people safely, especially to the sick, the vulnerable and the poor.”

Archbishop of York John Sentamu (REUTERS)

The archbishops told priests that the Church of England must set an example for people unsure about the new lockdown measures.

They added: “We must also do all that we can to provide resources and support for those who are isolated, fearful and vulnerable.

“But we have to do this from our homes.”

Some churches have also doubled up as food banks and this may continue despite the new measures, the archbishops said.

The Church of England is now running a weekly livestreamed service. This Sunday five million people watched.