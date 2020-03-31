🔥Church leader sells £91 'plague protection kits'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The leader of a south London church is selling “divine plague protection kits” for £91 to parishioners worried about coronavirus, the Standard can reveal.

Bishop Climate Wiseman, who leads the Kingdom Church in Camberwell, promises followers they can ward off the virus by “covering yourself with the divine plague protection oil and wearing the scarlet yarn on your body”.

On his website he writes: “Though people are falling ill and dying around you, you can be safe and sound… That is why I want to encourage you… to get your divine plague protection kit today!” The site offers a number of payment methods, including bank transfer.

Labour councillor Tom Flynn said: “I’m appalled by what appears to be a snake oil salesman exploiting the vulnerable.”

There is currently no vaccine or preventative medicines for Covid-19. The NHS advises those with symptoms to rest, drink water and take paracetamol.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has warned against misinformation being spread online during the pandemic.

When contacted by the Standard, Bishop Wiseman said the £91 cost was for materials, postage and packaging.He said: “I think coronavirus is very demonic … We don’t sell the kits, it is donations, it just covers the cost of the material, we don’t make a lot of profit.”

In a recent video, he tells viewers “the devil is using the coronavirus as an opportunity to grab a foothold in your life” and asks them to send their fears to him with “an offer” of £27 or £54 so he can “throw them in the fire”.

Center for Countering Digital Hate CEO Imran Ahmed said: “Coronavirus has exposed the danger of false cures. Modern hucksters use misinformation to draw people into their clutches, where they are then sold false promises.”