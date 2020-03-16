🔥Church choir singer, 88, is latest coronavirus victim named🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The family of an 88-year-old church choir singer who died after catching coronavirus have appealed for acts of kindness to be carried out in his memory.

Darrell Blakeley passed away at North Manchester General Hospital on Friday after reportedly coming into contact briefly at a restaurant with a skier who had returned from Italy.

He was admitted to hospital on March 3 with sepsis and placed in quarantine.

Initially, he tested negative for the virus, but a week later received a positive result, shortly before becoming extremely poorly and dying.

In a post on the Facebook page of St Michael’s Church in Middleton, north- east Manchester, his family said: “We invite you to forget flowers and cards. Instead we would like you to give acts of kindness.

“Help someone who is lonely or struggling during this time, who needs shopping, childcare or a chat.

“Post tiny acts of kindness given and received and share. Build something beautiful in Darrell’s memory.”

A statement on the church’s page said Mr Blakeley had been unwell for several weeks.

It added: “Darrell was a faithful man at St Michael’s for over 50 years, he sang in the choir with a beautiful voice, described by so many as a gracious gentleman who is going to be sadly missed. RIP Darrell.

“At this time when we should not be physically wrapping our arms around each other let us ensure all those who self-isolate are helped in any way they need — phone calls, shopping, etc, because where there is hope there is life. Let’s not panic but keep hold of hope by caring not sharing.”

