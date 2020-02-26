🔥Chrysalis Records makes return to releasing new music with Laura Marling deal🔥

Legendary indie label Chrysalis today returned to releasing new music for the first time in two decades with the signing of singer Laura Marling.

Founded in 1968, Chrysalis released music from the likes of Blondie and The Specials. The label was bought by industry veteran Jeremy Lascelles in 2016 focusing on back catalogues and its holding company was later acquired by New York rights specialist Reservoir.

Lascelles has inked a partnership with independent label Partisan Records to collaborate on Brit Award winner Marling’s new album, due later this year.

Chrysalis is expected to reveal further signings later this year.

Partisan manging director Zena White said: “There is a unique synergy between the diverse, immediately identifiable voices of Partisan and those of Chrysalis decades prior to our existence. We’re thrilled to come together on its relaunch, and even more so to be working with the unmatched talent of Laura Marling.”

Chrysalis chief executive Jeremy Lascelles added: “Laura Marling, Chrysalis Records, Partisan Records. A match made in heaven.”