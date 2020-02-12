🔥Christie Blatchford: A look back at some of her final work at the National Post🔥

Christie Blatchford enjoyed a near-five-decade career in journalism, latterly as a reporting and opinion powerhouse at the National Post, where her work attracted a huge following.

Working at every Toronto daily in a decorated career, her award-winning work covered sports, war, the courts, crime and much more. Here, we take a look back at some of her memorable, most recent contributions.

***

Christie’s final column was this one, dated Oct. 22, 2019, in which she expressed amazement that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had come through the federal election relatively unscathed (and re-elected), as well as no little dismay at the election performance of Andrew Scheer.

In November 2019, she had entered the Canadian News Hall of Fame, being inducted along with Lorrie Goldstein.

“When media gather for major announcements by police — the search for a missing child or the hunt for a killer or the arrest of people accused of some of this country’s most notorious or heinous crimes — a recurrent feature is a female reporter, cross-legged on the floor at the front of the pack, notebook in hand,” the Post’s Adrian Humphreys wrote at the time of her award.

“That woman, Christie Blatchford, often asks the first question of the assembled officials, as if the room accepts she knows the tough questions everyone wants to ask.”

And question she did, covering extensively, in 2019, the trial of former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle on charges he assaulted his wife, Caitlan Coleman. “They are if nothing else a floridly dramatic pair,” she wrote of the trial, after which Boyle would be dramatically acquitted.

As well as weighing in on the Boyle case, she also forensically examined the prosecution of naval officer Mark Norman, lamenting that the “Trudeau’s government threw an honourable man under the bus, suspended him for almost a year before he was charged, damaged his pristine reputation — and only gave up the ghost when Norman’s superb team of lawyers made it plain the charge would not stick.”

The year before she had looked at the harrowing Humboldt Broncos bus crash, the unbearable losses of the families involved and, eventually, the sentencing of driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu.

As Saskatchewan had grappled with an altogether different tragedy, namely the Colten Boushie case of the same year, she examined the controversial ins and oust of jury selection and its impact on justice in the province and elsewhere.

This followed a pattern. Blatchford often, for National Post readers, explained the courts system in her own inimitable way. Her popular video series, for example, was full of forthright opinions that had the capacity to enlighten and enrage.

As well as the courts, she kept constant tabs on policing in Toronto and Ontario. This included stinging rebukes of Toronto’s handling of the 2018 Danforth shooting spree, and a look at police interactions with the black community. For the latter, she wrote that when “black people end up, in such out of whack numbers, dead or hurt after encounters with police,” we the people “leave it alone to fester at our peril.”

She covered significant criminal trials such as those of Dellen Mellard and Douglas Garland, as well as frequently opining on the case of former child soldier Omar Khadr.

On the mass killing in New Zealand of March 2019, she thoughtfully evoked the book by Canadian anthropologist Elliott Leyton, Hunting Humans (1986), and its relevance to the case of shooter Brenton Tarrant.

“A central thesis of Hunting Humans, subtitled The Rise of the Modern Multiple Murderer, is that serial killers and mass murderers aren’t freaks or cultural outliers, much as people may wish them to be,” she wrote.

“Rather, Leyton says, ‘they can only be fully understood as representing the logical themes in their culture — of worldly ambition, of success and failure, and of manly avenging violence … they can only be accurately and objectively perceived as prime embodiment of their civilization, not twisted derangement.’ ”

Perhaps most famously in recent years, she took sides in the case of former CBC host Jian Ghomeshi, with her strident views on his accusers dividing readers in the early days of the #MeToo movement.

“God but there is something deeply unpleasant about the #MeToo movement,” she wrote. “It is vicious, it is unforgiving, it is organized and it is relentless: All that we knew.

“But its hypocrisy is, well, breathtaking.”

But as well as the supremely serious — she described being embedded in Afghanistan as one of the most significant parts of her life — she also had a keen eye for the irreverent. Like the time in April 2019 when she had looked at “puppy play” enthusiasts who do some strange, well, we’ll let you read it here …

She could just as easily throw her hand to sports, too, as she did with aplomb during the Rio women’s soccer Olympics on 2016, to use just one example.

Oh, and she was writing about Jordan Peterson back when you might have only known him as the “pronoun professor.”

As well as dwelling on the subject of complicated humans, she had a renowned soft spot for complicated animals, too. For example she spoke lovingly about the death of her beloved dog, Obie, in September 2019.

“I have had dogs my whole life, and loved every one of them, but Obie Blatchford was my one: I was made for him, and he for me, and that was that,” she wrote.

And before Obie’s passing came the death of Ojis, a much-missed cat. Christie first called him “O.J.,” she explained, but later added an “is” at the end to avoid having to shout “O.J.” in public, and thus evoke memories of fallen football star O.J. Simpson.

“He did what he always did,” she wrote of the cat’s January 2019 passing. “He rubbed his nose hard against my hand. He was still alive; he still wanted to be touched; he wanted to live, and he loved me.”

“I loved him too. That’s the thing. That’s the way I expect a lot of us die — still wanting more, still craving touch, still loving.”

After being diagnosed with cancer in November of last year, Christie Blatchford succumbed to her illness on Wednesday, at the age of 68.