🔥Christian relics play role in Steve Berry’s latest thriller🔥

As the title suggests, most of “The Warsaw Protocol” unfolds in Poland, with much of the action deep down in a salt mine.The complicated plot mixes two elements, both with lots of violence:• The theft (or robbery) of seven relics associated with the crucifixion of Christ.• A plot to blackmail the president of Poland into opening his country to a fleet of American defensive missiles. The blackmailing tool? Back in the Communist era, it seems, the young man who would later become Poland’s president fell into a secret-police trap, from which the only way out was to inform on other resistance figures. (The real-life Lech Walesa faced similar charges; his denials fell flat with many.)Author Steve Berry traveled to Poland to research his thriller, and he seems to have fallen in love with the land. In this typical paragraph, he writes:“Kraków was not unfamiliar to him. He’d visited many times, and one of his favorite places to eat was Pod Aniolami. It sat about halfway between the main square and Wawel Castle, on a busy pedestrian-only side street. It served traditional Polish cuisine, using the old recipes, all cooked on a charred beechwood grill. The ambience was lovely, too, reminding him of places he’d visited in the countryside, its décor the kind of knickknacks you’d find in people’s homes.”The reaction of any given reader to “The Warsaw Protocol” may well depend on that reader’s feelings about President Donald J. Trump. The thriller’s president — one Warner Fox, whose name may or may not have been deliberately crafted from the names of two movie studios — resembles Trump, as seen by his fiercest critics. For example:• The hero, one-time Justice Department agent Cotton Malone, “recalled press accounts about President Fox’s attitude toward the National Security Council. Too big. Too diverse. Unwieldy. In need of trimming. Fox favored fewer meetings, less input, less paperwork. The pundits had translated that into him wanting total command of foreign policy, with little or no input from others. Several senators had publicly proclaimed the White House incompetent, insular, and indecisive. Decision making was slow to nonexistent, and usually wrong. The goal seemed to be to please the boss, not enunciate and implement clear national security goals. The best explanation for why all of that was happening? Unqualified people, in positions of authority, kissing ass.”• “Fox thought that lies and deceptions would work. Maybe in the business world. But this was the big leagues, where you played for keeps. You didn’t just lose a deal, or some money. You lost your life. The participants here had played the game for a long time. Warner Fox was a rookie. And an arrogant one at that.”And, perhaps most damning, this snatch of conversation between Malone and a presidential aide named Bunch:“‘So Fox flat-out lied to a head of state?’“Bunch waved off the accusation. ‘He merely misdirected them. I simply reinforced that misdirection.’“He shook his head. ‘Both of you are idiots.’“‘That’s the president of the United States you’re talking about.’“‘Yeah. That’s the scary part.’”Harry Levins of Manchester retired in 2007 as senior writer of the Post-Dispatch.

