🔥Christian Bale’s Thor: Love And Thunder Role Reportedly Revealed In New Leak🔥

Holy casting news, Batman! Christian Bale is getting ready to return to the world of comic book movies and we couldn’t be more excited about it.

The former Dark Knight recently joined the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, which will see Marvel Studios welcome Taika Waititi back behind the camera for another space-faring adventure centered on the God of Thunder. But it won’t only be Chris Hemsworth’s version of the hero we see, as come 2021, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will also prove herself worthy as the MCU’s new Thor.

Circling back to Bale though, and his role still remains a mystery, with Marvel refusing to reveal who he’s playing (though we do know it’s a villain). But a new leak that’s surfaced from 4chan – so, you know, take it with a pinch of salt – may just have the answer for us. And it points to the beloved actor stepping into the part of Dario Agger, who’s also known as the Minotaur in the comics and is the head of the Roxxon Corporation.

Of course, Bale has been linked to Agger before and we can definitely see him taking on the role, but with no official confirmation just yet, we’ll hold off on getting too excited. What we can tell you with certainty, however, is that Waititi is likely to lean into the same whimsical and humorous tone we saw in Ragnarok, which can only be a good thing.

Indeed, Thor’s third solo adventure was one of the MCU’s best efforts to date, and if Thor: Love and Thunder turns out to be even half as a good as it, then we’re in for a real treat. Especially since we have Bale in a villainous role.