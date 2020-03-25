🔥Chrissy Teigen swaps banana bread for 'mediocre' romaine lettuce using toy car in church parking lot🔥

The latest luxury and AN INVENTORY news

Chrissy Teigen is providing the self-quarantine content you crave.

The swimsuit model/chef/all-around Instagram entertainer has been on the best quest for the previous few days, with her a lot more than 28 million followers watching from the comfort of these own homes.

On Monday, she announced that she’d make banana bread for anybody in LA who could trade romaine lettuce.

Teigen explained, “I’ll create a banana bread for anybody which has romaine lettuce. The trade will undoubtedly be made 6 feet and we’ll place the products on to the floor apart,” explaining there is to be “no funny business.”

YouTuber Chris Klemens took her through to the offer, as he was the proud owner of Trader Joe’s romaine hearts.

After realizing she only had enough for an individual banana bread she made him another offer, writing, “Can you accept half of a banana bread? please… my children. Have mercy on us.”

She documented the journey in her Instagram stories, showing the “deal” she made, all while appropriately social distancing. The cookbook author traded her homemade banana bread, two bits of pie and a wine “all for three romaine lettuces – letti,” she said while her husband laughed in the backdrop.

For a safe haven, she opt for church parking lot.

“It’s going to decrease!” she shouted, while Legend retrieved the treats from the trunk and sent them over with a small toy children’s car that has to belong to among their kids, Miles or luna.

Legend happens to be on television starring in The Voice – but it’s unclear what the show can do when it usually starts to air live episodes. Chrissy started promoting her recent legal drama just, where she acts as a judge.

The influencer providing the lettuce called them “three heads of mediocre romaine.”

Nonetheless it looks like regardless of the mediocrity of the vegetable exchanged, a lifelong friendship was built. They took a social distancing selfie to cement their new relationship.