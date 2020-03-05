🔥Chrissy Teigen reveals she has breast implants and admits deliberations over having them removed🔥

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she underwent a breast enlargement as she believed it would help her swimsuit modelling career.

Teigen has never discussed the surgery before but in a new interview, the 34-year-old reveals she went under the knife when she was “about 20 years old.”

She told Glamour magazine: “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!

“But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Teigen, who married John Legend, 41, in 2013, said her surgery did not increase her cup size but made her breasts “rounder and firmer.”

“I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line,” she explained.

Teigen added that since having her two children Luna, three, and Miles, one, she’s become dissatisfied with how her implants look.

“I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift,” she said. “I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years.

“But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.’”

Teigen is a former Sports Illustrated model and has fast become a Twitter icon, providing her audience with clap backs and anecdotes regularly.

In the same interview, she also opened up about how motherhood has changed the way she views herself, admitting: “I used to weigh myself every morning, afternoon and night.

“I knew what the scales would say after each meal. I did that for eight years and had this one weight I wanted to be at.”

Read the full feature in the Spring/Summer 20 issue of Glamour, available via digital download and on newsstands Thursday March 5.

