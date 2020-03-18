🔥Chrissy Teigen leads criticism of Ivanka's Trump's 'stuck indoors' post🔥

Chrissy Teigen has unleashed one of her twitter clap backs on Ivanka Trump, criticising her post about the coronavirus crisis.

As much of the US self-isolates or social distances in a bid to limit the spread of the virus, Ivanka tweeted a photo of her and her children under a teepee indoors.

She caption the snap: “Staying home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out! Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional)

“A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal! Share your ideas & used the hashtag TogetherApart​.”

Given the ongoing anxiety around coronavirus, and the fact self-isolating is likely to be a difficult time, critics soon addressed the tweet – with Teigen leading the way.

She retweeted Ivanka’s post with the caption: “after we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests.”

The US is currently facing a shortage of Covid-19 testing kits, despite Vice President Mike Pence promising that 1.5 million would be made available.

Criticised: Trump’s respone to calls to self-isolate did not go down well (AFP via Getty Images)

Teigen then posted a series of emojis with tongues sticking out, followed by “also that’s a clothing rack but yeah america only understands ‘taped together brooms’.” [sic]

Ivanka isn’t the only member of the Trump family to feel Teigen’s wrath.

On March 17, she took aim at Melania Trump’s lack of commentary on the coronavirus spread.

Melania previously launched a “Be Best” initiative at the start of her husband’s tenure, which aims to raise awareness of well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse.

More recently, she has more tweeted about things including the progress of a tennis pavilion she has created at the White House.

Style File: Chrissy Teigen

Teigen responded: “Has Melania even thought about doing something with her be best st during these times?

“I see regular aawesome people on my timeline all day doing all they can to make people happy and this wifebot is working on whatever the fk a tennis gazebo is.”

Numerous stars in the US are currently self-isolating or social distancing and earlier this week, Teigein’s husband John Legend performed a livestream concert to entertain fans stuck indoors.