🔥Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate his 11th Grammy win with some ‘drank’ dancing🔥

Chrissy Teigen shared the lovely moment she celebrated husband John Legend’s big win at the 2020 Grammys.

Singer and songwriter John picked up his 11th Grammy win, this time for best rap/sung performance for the song Higher, with DJ Khaled and Nipsey Hussle.

The couple took a moment to mark the occasion by busting a move together with the scene captured on camera.

In the clip a dressed up Chrissy, 34, and John, 41, boogie to Ariana Grande track NASA while various members of their team flit around them. One even dips into shot to quickly sort Chrissy’s hair, because even spontaneous fun has to look sickening.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the model said: ’11rh Grammy. Congrats my love, let’s have a drank (sic)’.

She also noted her spelling mistake, writing ‘lol 11rh’ in a further tweet.

Chrissy wore a dramatic little black dress with a huge neckline that fanned out either side, while John a white shirt tucked into smart grey trousers, having shucked off the matching long grey blazer he rocked on the red carpet.

However the mum-of-two had had a costume change, as she previously wore a bright orange dress with huge frilly sleeves and a split up to the hip to the Grammys themselves.

The Grammys saw a great night for Billie Eilish who scooped the top prizes of the night including album of the year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Her hit single Bad Guy won record of the year and song of the year but missed out on best pop solo performance to Lizzo with Truth Hurts.

The Bad Guy singer was also named best new artist after fending off competition from the likes of Rosalia, Lizzo and Lil Nas X.

When she collected album of the year she gave a shout out to fellow nominee Ariana Grande, saying her record Thank U, Next ‘got me through some st’.





