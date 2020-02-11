🔥Chris Wilder – not Jurgen Klopp – should be named Manager of the Year, says Lee Dixon🔥

Sheffield United head coach Chris Wilder deserves to be named Manager of the Year over Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp, says Lee Dixon.

The Reds are on course to win the Premier League for the first time this season, having won 24 of 25 games to date to build up a record-breaking title lead.

But with Sheffield United sitting in fifth and, according to the Premier League’s official website are on course for the fifth-best final points tally for a promoted club, matching Wolves last season.

Klopp is considered the favourite to be honoured by the end of the season but Dixon says it is Wilder is who has been the more impressive candidate.

“Arguably he has done a better job than what Jurgen Klopp is doing,” Dixon told Premier League Productions.

“It’s just the results, it’s the way they’ve gone about it, the energy levels… the crowd demand that from them.

“That place just seems to breathe hard work, that’s a given, you’ve got to give that. It’s not something you turn around and get praised for because that’s your job: work hard.

“The way that they are playing, the tactics, he has surprised a lot of opposition, the way they are playing.

“So arguably, I think he should be up there at the top of that list.”

Sheffield United have not finished in the top five in England’s top division since 1962.