🔥Chris Selley: A very important point no one is making about the blockades — they’re Ontario’s fault🔥

It is easy, in the midst of this mind-boggling, all-consuming rail blockade, to lose sight of a very important point: It’s all Ontario’s fault.

The RCMP in their role as British Columbia’s provincial police are happy to enforce court orders against blockades and encampments. Quebec Premier François Legault vowed Thursday that the Sûreté du Québec would enforce any injunction issued against a rail blockade in St-Lambert, on Montreal’s south shore, which has halted southbound CN traffic to the United States as well as suburban commuter train service. And he asked Mohawk Peacekeepers to enforce any injunction against a separate blockade of the CP tracks in nearby Kahnawake, which has severed Quebec’s other rail link to New York State.

It is only the Ontario Provincial Police who refuse to do the courts’ bidding, proudly letting the Mohawk blockade near Belleville drag on for coming up on two weeks.

In a slightly altered political universe, Ontario Premier Doug Ford might be publicly apoplectic about this. Ford is not known as soft on crime, or as a police-independence fetishist. He is better known as the premier under whose watch Ford Family uber-Friend Ron Taverner was named OPP Commissioner last year, only to eventually withdraw amidst an appropriate furor.

In a slightly altered political universe, Ontario’s premier of the day might be taking some heat over his indolent coppers. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks enforcing court orders is terribly boorish, not at all fancy, so he’s not going to make a stink. And it’s not in the federal Conservatives’ interests to criticize a friend at Queen’s Park, who has enough troubles as it is. Trudeau’s Liberals are the enemy, not Ford’s Tories.

And so Ford calls on Trudeau to fix the problem just like everyone else, even as the OPP insults him and all Ontarians with statements like “the proper exercise of police discretion should not be confused with a lack of enforcement.”



A protester stands beside smoke at the closed train tracks in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ont., on Feb. 20, 2020.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

It’s weird, but understandable — both politically and intuitively. Shouldn’t ensuring the free flow of traffic along Canada’s only transcontinental railroad, this unbroken ribbon of steel from Halifax on the Atlantic to Prince Rupert and Vancouver on the Pacific carrying some $250 billion in goods annually, be a federal concern? Most everyone seems to agree that it should.

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole stressed the national character of the railroad in a plan, unveiled Thursday, that he says would prevent these situations from occurring in future. “As prime minister, he would introduce legislation to designate ports and major railways, highways and bridges as critical national infrastructure and to make it a criminal offence to block them, even without a court injunction,” the Post’s Brian Platt reported. “He also says he would declare a general policy that police should clear blockades quickly so they don’t grow to the point where ‘clearing them risks violence.’”

Alas, the OPP are every bit as responsible for enforcing the Criminal Code as they are court injunctions. Without some transfer of enforcement responsibility, the Mohawks of Tyendinaga will continue to be able to shut the CN railway down any time they like, for as long as they like, for any reason they like. It is maddening to see politicians fighting tooth and nail over this issue when they don’t have a single workable idea between them to accomplish what they all claim to want: a clear path both for CN’s locomotives and for CGL’s pipeline project.

Peter MacKay’s reckless Wednesday tweet in support of vigilantes who dismantled a rail blockade in Edmonton was all the more frustrating for its correct central observation: A bunch of dudes in a pickup truck got action where Canada’s entire political class has thus far failed — though you can bet the farm the Mohawks of Tyendinaga would put up more of a fight than the Edmonton lightweights, and in any event, no serious person should support such actions.

On Wednesday, the RCMP offered to vacate Wet’suwet’en territory, so long as CGL is left alone to conduct its business. The hope in Ottawa seems to be that this will accomplish the most pressing immediate goal, which is getting the trains moving.

Stranger things have happened. But the Mohawks didn’t just demand the RCMP vamoose; they demanded the outright cancellation of the CGL project, in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs. That they might win both concessions seems more plausible every single day. Why would the hereditary chiefs’ supporters not immediately rebuild their encampments and blockades in Wet’suwet’en territory? And if the RCMP moved in again, why would the Mohawks not re-blockade the rails?

All this, because Ontario’s provincial police force won’t do its job. It’s hard to believe this is even real life.

