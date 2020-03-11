🔥Chris Ramsey set to host Little Mix's talent show The Search🔥

Chris Ramsey has been announced as the host of Little Mix’s new BBC talent contest The Search.

The comedian, 33, will join the girl band as they search for talented vocalists to become members of new bands.

“Since the moment I heard their first single, I knew I wanted to be the fifth member of Little Mix,” Ramsey joked.

“Sadly it looks like I’m going to have to settle for just hosting their new show with them!”

The band said in a statement: “We’re so happy Chris has come on board to present The Search.

“He’s genuinely one of the funniest people we know and he’ll bring loads of his South Shields charm to the show. We can’t wait.”

The new series will see Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson audition singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands.

Little Mix will act as mentors for the contestants, who will live together and be supported by the group’s inner circle of vocal coaches, songwriters, stylists and producers.

When news of the show was confirmed last year, the band said that they wanted to “create lots of incredible groups who really gel” as they “know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way.”

The winning band will join Little Mix on their summer tour in 2020.

The Search is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday evenings this spring.

Ramsey’s appointment comes after he reached the semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing 2019 with dance partner Karen Hauer.