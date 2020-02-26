🔥Chris Pratt Teases Meaning Behind Jurassic World: Dominion’s Title🔥

Movie titles are supposed to give us an idea of what a movie is actually about. They’re supposed to help tell us what we’re getting so we know if this a movie we want to see. However, when it come to blockbuster film franchises, they’re also supposed to be really cool. We’ve always known what we were getting with Jurassic World III, by virtue of the fact that it’s a Jurassic World movie, but now we know a little bit more, because we now know the movie is called Jurassic World: Dominion.

Director Colin Trevorrow revealed yesterday what the next Jureassic World movie will officially be called. Most of us have at least a general understanding of what the word dominion means, but in case you don’t, Jurassic World: Dominion actor Chris Pratt has offered a helpful primer which defines the word for you, and also defines exactly what the world really means as it connects to the Jurassic World franchise. Check it out below.

Dominion is about mankind attempting to exert its will over the world around it. It certainly makes the word a fitting subtitle for Jurassic World as one expects that mankind has lost of some of that control now that massive dinosaurs have returned to the world. Dinosaurs once held dominion over the earth, and now, we’ll have to watch the movie to see who truly controls the planet by the end.

Of course, Chris Pratt references the original Jurassic Park with his comment that we should all hold on to our butts, quoting Samuel L. Jackson’s famous line from the original film.

And quoting Jurassic Park is likely more than just a simple shoutout. Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of Sam Neill, and Laura Dern to the franchise, who will be reunited with Jeff Goldblum for the first time since the movie that started everything.

It seems clear that Jurassic World: Dominion is looking to be not just an end to the current trilogy, but really wrap up the entire series in a neat bow. This will be done with a final battle between humanity and dinosaurs, which really feels like exactly what we’ve all been waiting decades to see. Of course, that doesn’t mean that humanity will win out. Perhaps the franchise will end with dinosaurs reestablishing their control of the world.

Chris Pratt is certainly promising an exciting adventure. We’ll all just have to wait and see how well the film delivers. We’re still about a year and half from the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, which means we’re probably close to a year out from really seeing much about it. Although, we did get a short film last year which certainly gave us an idea what we’re in for.