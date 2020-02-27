🔥Chris Pratt Talks Finding Human Remains While Filming New Movie On A Glacier🔥

While he’s currently off shooting the officially-titled Jurassic World: Dominion, Chris Pratt isn’t that far removed from having finished filming another sci-fi movie. At the end of the year, Pratt will appear in The Tomorrow War, which began principal photography last September and wrapped up last month. During that time, specifically while he was in Iceland, the actor claims he and his co-workers stumbled across human remains.

Chris Pratt, who also executive produced The Tomorrow War, explained how in order to make the movie feel “global,” the cast and crew would shoot on a glacier. It turns out that this glacier in Iceland had never been shot on before The Tomorrow War team arrived, and Pratt says there was quite a surprise waiting for them when they started rolling cameras in those frigid conditions. As Pratt explained:

But when we got up there, they had just uncovered, and this is crazy, a couple weeks before, a couple had been found in a fissure. They had been in there for over 80 years… They were fully preserved in their glacier hiking clothes from whatever that would be, 1930 or 1940? They had their supplies, their rations, a note. They were lovers and they fell down in a hole and just went missing and just recently found.

Chris Pratt talked about this strange experience during his recent visit to Ellen, and he added that thankfully, nobody associated with The Tomorrow War followed in this couple’s footsteps and fell in any holes on that glacier (“that we’re reporting,” he joked). The Fate of the Furious may have blown up its own glacier, but I’d argue that stumbling across the remains of a couple that’s been preserved for over three quarters of a century is a bigger deal.

However, there’s apparently some dispute about if events unfolded the way Chris Pratt recounted, as police officer Jón Garðar Bjarnason told Icelandic publication Fréttablaðið that he was “not aware” of this story, though he thought it made for a good movie script. Back in 2017, a couple that had been missing for 75 years was discovered similar preserved on an Alpine glacier in Switzerland.

The Tomorrow War chronicles a futuristic war where humanity is on the brink of losing to alien invasion, resulting in scientists coming up with a way to recruits soldiers from the past to fight in the conflict. Along with Chris Pratt, the cast includes Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Theo Von and many more. The LEGO Batman Movie’s Chris McKay directed, and Ozark’s Bill Dubuque wrote the script with Zach Dean.

Before that, Chris Pratt can be heard as Barley Lightfoot in Pixar’s latest movie, Onward, which follows Barley and his brother Ian (voiced by Tom Holland), two teenaged elves who obtain a magical staff capable of bringing their late father back for 24 hours, but when only his legs appear, they must go on a quest to fully reconstitute him. And, of course, Pratt will reprise Owen Grady in Jurassic World: Dominion alongside Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing and plenty of other familiar faces from the Jurassic Park franchise.

