🔥Chris Pratt Says Everyone Returns In Jurassic World 3🔥

Colin Trevorrow has been playing a long game with the Jurassic World franchise. By reintroducing B.D Wong’s Henry Wu in the first World and then having Jeff Goldblum cameo as Ian Malcolm in Fallen Kingdom, he’s teased audiences for a full-on crossover between the casts of Jurassic Park and the modern movies, and that’s exactly what we’re going to get in Jurassic World 3. Yes, Goldblum’s back again, but so is Sam Neill’s Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler.

Having the original trio back is obviously the big hook of the threequel, but they might not be the only familiar faces featuring in the film. Owen Grady himself, Chris Pratt, was asked what’s in store for JW3 while attending the premiere for his new Pixar movie, Onward. The star was careful with his words, but he did tease that “everybody” is coming back for the show-stopping finale of the dino-sized saga.

“Man, I can’t tell you anything, but I can tell you it’s going to blow your mind. It’s going to be the biggest and best yet. They spared no expense and they’re bringing everybody back.”

Pratt’s been a walking hype machine for Jurassic World 3 across the Onward press tour. He’s previously teased that it’s going to have a global scale and can be favorably compared to Avengers: Endgame. Surely it won’t have as ginormous as a cast as the Marvel Studios behemoth, but Pratt does seem to be promising that as many stars from the past will be back as possible.

Joseph Mazzello and Ariana Richards, who played the kids in the original, have made clear that they’d like to be involved, while we’ve also heard that Jake Johnson may reprise his role as Lowery from World. Somehow, all these returning stars are going to fit into a storyline that’ll explore dinosaurs roaming around the planet, after they were released into the ecosystem in Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World 3 has just entered production and is due to arrive in theaters on June 11th, 2021.