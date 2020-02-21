🔥Chris Pratt Calls Jurassic World 3 The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Of The Jurassic Park Franchise🔥

Last year marked a huge milestone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Avengers: Endgame marked the culmination of The Infinity Saga that ran for 11 years. The franchise as a whole is continuing, but Endgame wrapped up various narrative threads and set the stage for a new era of the MCU. Chris Pratt participated in Endgame as Star-Lord, and now he’s comparing that event to the forthcoming Jurassic World 3.

As one of the main leads of Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady has been one of the main faces of the Jurassic Park franchise in recent years. alongside Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing. Both of them will be back for Jurassic World 3 and they’ll be accompanied by a slew of other familiar characters, hence why Pratt thinks it’ll be so similar to Avengers: Endgame. When recently asked if Jurassic World 3 will be “the end,” Pratt responded:

This feels like it. I’m not allowed to say anything… It’s got everybody. It’s got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don’t care. But I know that all the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back. And so it’s going to feel very much how Endgame brought everything together.

While promoting his latest movie, Pixar’s Onward, on Ellen, Chris Pratt chatted a little bit about Jurassic World 3, which he’s off to film now. Just like how Avengers: Endgame brought together heroes and villains from various corners of the MCU, the mixing of two generations of Jurassic characters has the actor thinking that the threequel will deliver a similar feeling of unification.

This echoes what director Colin Trevorrow previously said about Jurassic World 3 being a “celebration” of the entire Jurassic Park franchise. The return of the original Jurassic Park trio, i.e. Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm (who cameoed in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Lauren Dern’s Ellie Sattler, certainly hammers home that point, not to mention various other folks jumping back into the fray from the Jurassic World era.

All this being said, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Jurassic Park franchise will end with Jurassic World 3. Just like how the MCU marches on, Universal Pictures might decide to keep these dinosaur antics going, but with a brand-new main cast. Considering that Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom collected over $1 billion worldwide each, one could logically assume that the studio isn’t keen on retiring this moneymaker franchise just yet.

So far no specific plot details for Jurassic World 3 have been revealed yet, although Colin Trevorrow (who also co-wrote the script with Emily Carmichael) has said that it will not involve hybrid dinosaurs or prehistoric beasts attacking cities. Trevorrow also revealed that the movie will see Owen and Claire taking care of Maisie Lockwood, who was revealed in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to be a clone of Benjamin Lockwood’s deceased daughter.

At the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, most of the dinosaurs on the Lockwood estate were freed from captivity and are now running/flying free on the U.S. mainland. The short film Battle at Big Rock gave us our first taste of what humans and dinosaurs coexisting looks like, but Jurassic World 3 will obviously be the bigger platform to shine light on this new status quo.

Jurassic World 3 rampages into theaters on June 11, 2021, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more coverage. In the meantime, look through our 2020 release schedule to plan what you’ll see on the silver screen later this year.