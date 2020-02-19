🔥Chris Pratt And Tom Holland Want To Set Up Dungeons And Dragons Game With Avengers Cast🔥

With many of the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe working together on countless movies that span years, a certain sense of camaraderie has developed among the members of the comic book franchise’s massive ensemble, with many core actors in the MCU also becoming firm friends off-screen as well.

Art imitated life when Robert Downey Jr. mimicked Tony Stark’s role in Spider-Man: Homecoming and became a real-life mentor to Tom Holland, with the two even going hiking together when the furor surrounding Sony’s initial decision to end their working relationship with Marvel Studios was at its peak, while Anthony Mackie found out that he was set to inherit Captain America’s iconic shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame when he was hanging out at Chris Evans’ house.

There’s been plenty of behind-the-scenes videos released from the franchise’s biggest blockbusters that show just how well the cast get along, so much so that they’ve frequently teamed up outside of the MCU. Thor: Ragnarok co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson headlined Men in Black: International, Downey Jr. and Holland reunited for Dolittle, and now cinema’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is set to take one of the leading roles in Pixar’s upcoming Onward alongside Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt.

In a recent interview, Holland revealed that he and the former Parks and Recreation star had talked about setting up a Dungeons & Dragons game, and inviting some of their former Avengers teammates to join in.

“Chris and I have been talking about setting up an Avengers D&D session, which would be amazing. We actually want to film it because it would be really fun.”

The game is more popular now than it has been for a long time, with plenty of famous faces admitting their love of the table-top classic. And if Vin Diesel can get Judi Dench to play Dungeons & Dragons on the set of The Chronicles of Riddick, then surely Chris Pratt and Tom Holland wouldn’t face much trouble in getting some of the Avengers to assemble for a session, right?