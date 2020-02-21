🔥Chris Packham posts photo of dead badger left strung up outside his house🔥

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham returned home to find a dead animal hanging on his fence.

Mr Packham, who is a prominent anti-fox hunting and anti-animal cruelty campaigner, posted photos to Twitter on Friday of a dead badger strung from the neck to the fence outside his Hampshire home.

“Always nice to get home after a long day at work to a warm welcome at the gate,” the Wildlife TV presenter wrote.

“I’d be grateful if you have an issue with me and my views if you could express it without killing innocent animals.”

Many were quick to offer their support to Mr Packham, including Labour’s Angela Rayner who tweeted: “So sorry Chris you have to face this continuous, horrific abuse.

“We absolutely stand with you 100% in the work that you do in protecting our wildlife, there are more of us with you than those who kill innocent animals. Solidarity…..”

Police said they were making enquiries into the incident.

It’s not the first time Mr Packham has been targeted over his environmental activism, with the presenter receiving death threats and finding other dead animals hung from his fence.

In April last year he posted a photo of two dead crows hanging outside his home. He posted the photo to Twitter writing: “This was my gate this morning (it was vandalised) @HantsPolice & lawyers have been informed.”

And again in December, Mr Packham said a dead fox was left hanging from his fence.

In a video he filmed at the time describing the incident he said: “It appears that if you oppose the cruelty and illegality of fox hunting and those who club them to death, you don’t just get social media abuse.”

Mr Packham has previously said that the aggression he has experienced “fuels” him.

He added: “It never makes me angry, depressed, worried, it makes me think they’re doing these things because they’re being backed into a corner and lashing out.

“I’m interested in getting results, I will plough on regardless.”

A spokesman for Hampshire Police told the Standard: “Officers are making enquiries following a report of an incident at a property in Marchwood.

“It was reported that a dead badger had been left outside the property. It was found in the early hours of Friday 21 February.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44200066020.”

Mr Packham and has been contacted for comment.