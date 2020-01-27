🔥Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky doesn’t regret matching tattoo with Miley Cyrus🔥

Elsa Pataky has no regrets about sharing a matching tattoo with her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth’s ex Miley Cyrus.

The 43-year-old Fast and Furious actress – who is married to Avengers star Chris Hemsworth – said all of her tattoos hold special memories, including the custom waves that she and Miley got inked on their wrists.

‘I don’t regret any of them, they’re symbols and I love having them and it reminds me of those moments,’ the star told Vogue Australia.

Elsa didn’t comment on Liam and Miley’s split during her interview with the publication, after previously sharing her thoughts on their breakup at an event last year.

‘My brother in law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he’s discouraged … but he’s taking it well,’ she said at the time, before adding: ‘He’s a strong guy and he deserves the best.

‘I think he deserves much more.’

The mother-of-three shut down more questions about Liam and his emotional state while she was appearing on Australian TV show Sunrise.

‘Look he’s doing great, but it’s something I prefer not to talk about… his private life,’ she told newsreader Natalie Barr, who had asked how the Hunger Games star was feeling.

‘He’s the one to talk about [it]. He is happier, he has his family to go and stays with his brothers and best friends. So that’s good, and he has spent some time with us.’

Liam filed for a divorce from Miley in December last year, seven months after they got married. Both have since moved on – Liam is dating Gabriella Brooks, while Miley is in a relationship with Cody Simpson.

Elsa also detailed her idyllic life in Bryon Bay, Australia, after she and Chris located to his native Australia with their family after living in Hollywood.

She and Chris share seven-year-old daughter India Rose, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, five.

The February issue of Vogue Australia will hit stands on Monday 27 February.

