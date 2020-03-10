🔥Chris Hemsworth with a baby koala is the picture you need to see today🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth is well on his way to breaking the Internet, as a picture of the Australian holding a baby koala has promptly gone viral.

Snapped while Hemsworth was visiting a koala conservation charity, the actor used his platform to promote the “incredible work and commitment” the nonprofit does.

The picture saw Hemsworth smile for the camera as he held onto a blue koala stuffed toy at the Friends of the Koala’s offices.

However on top of the stuffed toy, a Baby Yoda-esque koala was seen cuddling the toy as Hemsworth held both of them close to his chest.

Hemsworth revealed, “Fantastic visiting @friends_of_the_koala and seeing first hand the incredible work and commitment to conserving koalas and preserving and enhancing their habitat.”

So as not to leave any doubt where he was, another tiny stuffed toy koala could be seen peering over his shoulder wearing a Santa hat.

The stuffed toy the baby koala was seen hanging onto could have a more significant purpose.

Following the bushfires, a series of videos of baby koalas clutching stuffed toy bears went viral – after it was revealed they were used to comfort them after losing their mothers to the natural disaster.

Cleland Wildlife Park Rescues Koalas Who Lost Their Homes In Australian Bushfires

Professor Mark Krockenberger of the University of Sydney, who teaches veterinary science and is a koala expert, said, “[The toy] likely provides a sense of security. This makes sense for an animal that spends its time primarily in trees and their vulnerability is increased when moving between trees. With young koalas, they spend their time hanging on to mum between about 5 months to maybe 12 months of age. Again, they are vulnerable if they are apart from their mother.”

“So again, holding onto something seems likely to increase the sense of security for the animal. I think teddies are used because people feel they mimic the experience of holding onto the mother,” he continued.

Hemsworth continued to promote the efforts of Friends of the Koala’s volunteers, writing that they were “rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing” koalas.

The picture was reposted by the nonprofit, which said, “So this just happened!! Thanks for visiting Chris!”

It recalled a similar adorable moment that Hemsworth had with one of the Internet’s favourite animals: the quokka.

He shared a video in 2019 of himself and a quokka having an adorable moment on Rottnest Island, where the animal scurried up to him and took a twig from his mouth.

Following the early spread of the Australian bushfires in November, the organisation revealed that it was “working closely with authorities and are on standby to receive any injured koalas from bushfire affected areas” – adding that it had a “record breaking” number of displaced koalas in its care, though required more funds as it receives “no ongoing government funding.”

In the wake of the fires, the Hemsworth brothers (including his actor brother Liam) revealed they were collectively donating a million dollars to the “organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time.”

Hemsworth also hashtagged his post #nationalgeographic, teasing that this could be part of an ongoing collaboration between himself and the Disney-owned network.

Hemsworth is currently working with the channel on a documentary series called Limitless, a health-focused programme in which he said he would become “a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science.”

The show is set to be executive produced by Darren Aronofsky, who previously dated Jennifer Lawrence.

To learn more about Friends of the Koala and make a donation, you can head to their official website here.