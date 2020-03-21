🔥Chris Hemsworth Now Reportedly Eyed For Another DCEU Role🔥

So many cinematic universes try to recreate the MCU formula instead of putting their own unique spin on things and almost always, they fail at the first hurdle. The Dark Universe flopped pretty spectacularly and the early years of the DCEU were also pretty rough, with the franchise taking a long time to find its footing. But found its footing it has.

Indeed, there’s been a big uptick in quality ever since the Zack Snyder era. And now, with the momentum going strong and folks excited about DC’s shared universe again, it seems the studio is keen on roping in some big guns. Particularly, the MCU’s Holy Trinity of Chrises.

We told you earlier this week that DC wants Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt and Chris Evans on their side and when it comes to Hemsworth in particular, this is actually the second time his name has popped up in relation to the DCEU. If you’ll recall, we originally heard he was being eyed for the Alan Scott version of Green Lantern, but it seems things have now changed.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us that the Transformers franchise is being rebooted and that both the Mask and Pennywise have cameos in Space Jam 2, both of which are now confirmed – Hemsworth is being considered for Ted Kord, the second incarnation of the Blue Beetle. Is he the only name being looked at? Unlikely, but considering this is now the second role they’ve eyed the MCU star for, it’s pretty clear that they want him.

And why wouldn’t they? Chris Hemsworth is a hugely popular actor and lifts almost every project he’s in. Whether he’d want to join the DCEU or if he’d even have time to remains to be seen, of course, but we wouldn’t be at all surprised if at least one of the MCU’s Chrises end up playing for the other team at some point in their career.