🔥Chris Hemsworth Looks Ripped In First Look At Netflix Movie Extraction🔥

Thor: Love and Thunder doesn’t arrive in theaters until November of 2021, meaning we have almost two years to wait before we get to see Chris Hemsworth pick up the hammer as the MCU’s Thunder God once again. But fans of the actor won’t have to wait that long to see him onscreen because Chris Hemsworth has a new movie coming out soon and you won’t even have to leave your house to see it. Chris Hemsworth stars in the new Netflix movie Extraction and the first look at the film shows the actor looking ripped as ever. Check it out:

He only had to play a mortal man for this movie, but it looks like Chris Hemsworth kept up with his time in the weight room for Extraction. The day may come when Chris Hemsworth loses a bunch of muscle or puts on a ton of weight for a role like this (rumored) Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Christian Bale, but it is not this day. For now he’s giving the people what they want and looking every bit the God of Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth is repping some seriously jacked forearms and basically looks like a stone cold badass in this first image from Extraction, courtesy of USA Today Life. With the watch and paracord bracelet and the aviators, he looks like he stepped out of an episode of Homeland, Jack Ryan or Strike Back. And that makes sense given the kind of character he plays in Extraction.

Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary with not much to live for after the death of his son when he takes a job that changes his perspective. Tyler Rake is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. He has to extract the child from Dhaka, Bangladesh and during the mission he grows unexpectedly close to the young kid.

The script for Extraction was actually written by none other than Joe Russo, the co-director of four MCU movies, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Extraction is an action-thriller so while there might be some emotional stuff between Chris Hemsworth’s character and the kid Ovi, played by Rudhraksh Jaiswal, there will be plenty of intense and gritty action as well. On that front there is a lot of reason to be excited as well.

Sam Hargrave makes his feature directorial debut for Extraction. Hargrave has a background as a stunt performer and previously served as stunt coordinator and second unit director on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. So he and his star have a working relationship that should serve Extraction well.

Extraction drops on Netflix on April 24. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what’s headed to theaters this year and stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest movie news.